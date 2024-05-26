World / Africa

Burkina Faso’s junta rule extended to 2029

Participants in national talks propose extending the transition back to democracy by 60 months from July

26 May 2024 - 19:04
by Alessandra Prentice
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Burkina Faso's junta leader Ibrahim Traore in Ouagadougou, October 2 2022. Picture: REUTERS/VINCENT BADO
Burkina Faso's junta leader Ibrahim Traore in Ouagadougou, October 2 2022. Picture: REUTERS/VINCENT BADO

Burkina Faso’s ruling junta will remain in power for another five years after participants in national talks on Saturday proposed extending the transition back to democracy by 60 months from July, according to the text of an approved new charter.

The military authorities seized power in a 2022 coup and promised to hold elections in July to restore civilian rule, but also said that security considerations would take priority.

According to the new charter, signed by military leader Ibrahim Traore, the transition is set at 60 months from July 2.

“The elections marking the end of the transition may be organised before this deadline if the security situation so permits,” it added.

The substantial delay is likely to deepen concerns about democratic backsliding in West and Central Africa, where there have been eight coups over the past four years.

The charter also allows Traore to run for president when the elections take place.

Violence in West Africa’s Sahel region fuelled by a decade-long fight with Islamist groups linked to al-Qaeda and Islamic State has worsened since respective militaries seized power in Burkina Faso and neighbouring Mali and Niger.

Burkina Faso experienced a severe escalation of deadly attacks in 2023, with more than 8,000 people reportedly killed, according to US-based crisis-monitoring group Acled.

Reuters

Chad’s premier Masra quits after Deby confirmed winner in disputed poll

Before the announcement of preliminary results the prime minister claimed victory, alleging that electoral fraud was being planned
World
3 days ago

Burkina Faso suspends media outlets over reports of civilian massacre

BBC Africa and the US-funded Voice of America among media groups forced to close
World
3 weeks ago

African institutions ‘unable to respond to violent extremism’

Leaders at security summit in Nigeria call for revamp of bodies fighting groups linked to Islamic State and Al-Qaeda in region
World
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
ICJ grants SA’s request for Israel to halt ...
World
2.
ICC move against Israeli leaders divides Europe
World / Europe
3.
Russia deletes draft proposal to change Baltic ...
World / Europe
4.
More than 670 feared dead in Papua New Guinea ...
World / Asia
5.
Putin takes aim at US assets in Russia for ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Biden to announce new investments during Ruto’s state visit

World / Americas

French, Russian and Chinese firms compete to build Ghana’s first nuclear power ...

World / Africa

Chadians vote in first poll since series of coups

World / Africa

Burkina Faso suspends media outlets over reports of civilian massacre

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.