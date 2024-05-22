World / Africa

Chad’s premier Masra quits after Deby confirmed winner in disputed poll

Before the announcement of preliminary results the prime minister claimed victory, alleging that electoral fraud was being planned

22 May 2024 - 19:50
by Mahamat Ramadane
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby casts his vote for the presidential elections in N’Djamena, Chad, May 6 2024. Picture: REUTERS
Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby casts his vote for the presidential elections in N’Djamena, Chad, May 6 2024. Picture: REUTERS

N’djamena — Chad’s prime minister and opposition leader Succès Masra has tendered his resignation after interim President Mahamat Idriss Deby was confirmed as a winner of the May 6 presidential election, Masra said on Wednesday.

Masra, a staunch opponent of the junta, which seized power in April 2021, was appointed prime minister of the transitional government in January, four months before the poll, in a move to appease the opposition.

In March, his candidacy was cleared for the presidential election to return the country to constitutional rule. The oil-producing country is the first of a string of coup-hit states in West and Central Africa’s Sahel region to attempt such a return.

Before the official announcement of preliminary results Masra claimed victory, alleging that electoral fraud was being planned.

Chad’s state election body said Deby had won the election outright with 61% of the vote and the constitutional council later confirmed him as the winner.

Masra has acknowledged the council’s ruling and said there were no other legal means to contest the results.

“In accordance with the constitution, I have today presented … my resignation and that of the transitional government, which has become irrelevant with the end of the presidential election of May 6,” Masra said on X on Wednesday.

Deby’s victory prolongs the rule of the family that has had a firm grip on power since his father took over in a coup in the early 1990s.

Reuters

Bid to ban mass wedding of Nigerian girls

Some Muslim clerics say the marriage is a charitable act for orphans
World
3 hours ago

French, Russian and Chinese firms compete to build Ghana’s first nuclear power plant

The West African country’s deputy director for power says a decision on the winning contractor is expected by December
World
1 day ago

DRC army says leader of attempted coup killed

Military says US-based Congolese politician Christian Malanga ‘neutralised’ and about 50 including three American citizens arrested
World
2 days ago

Cameroonian mayor and two others killed in ambush on National Day

Ngong Innocent Ankiambom, his deputy mayor and an inspector of basic education were shot en route to the celebrations
World
1 day ago

Tunisia denies torturing lawyer during detention

Mahdi Zagrouba collapses in court after being arrested on suspicion of assaulting a police officer
World
6 days ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

All the news CTA

Most Read

1.
Child tests positive for human avian flu in ...
World
2.
Experts back ICC prosecutor’s arrest warrant bid ...
World / Europe
3.
Finland scolds Russia for causing confusion over ...
World / Europe
4.
French, Russian and Chinese firms compete to ...
World / Africa
5.
Iran bids farewell to its ‘martyred’ president
World / Asia

Related Articles

Chadians vote in first poll since series of coups

World / Africa

Cyril Ramaphosa encouraged by progress in South Sudan

National

This is why is Sudan still at war a year on

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.