Washington — The US will withdraw its troops from Niger, a source familiar with the matter said late on Friday, adding an agreement was reached between US deputy secretary of state Kurt Campbell and Niger’s leadership.
There were a little over 1,000 US troops in Niger in 2023, where the US military operated out of two bases, including a drone base known as Air Base 201 built near Agadez in central Niger at a cost of more than $100m.
Since 2018, the base has been used to target Islamic State militants and Jama’at Nusrat al-Islam wal Muslimeen, an al-Qaeda affiliate, in the Sahel region.
Last year, Niger’s army seized power in a coup. Until the coup, Niger had remained a key security partner of the US and France.
But the new authorities in Niger joined juntas in neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso in ending military deals with one-time Western allies like Washington and Paris, quitting the regional political and economic bloc Ecowas and fostering closer ties with Russia.
In the coming days, there will be conversations about how that drawdown of troops will look, the source said, asking not to identified. The source said there would still be diplomatic and economic relationships between the US and Niger despite this step.
In March, Niger’s ruling junta said it revoked with immediate effect a military accord that allowed military personnel and civilian staff from the US department of defence on its soil.
The Pentagon had said thereafter it was seeking clarification about the way ahead. It added the US government had “direct and frank” conversations in Niger ahead of the junta’s announcement, and was continuing to communicate with Niger’s ruling military council.
Hundreds took to the streets of Niger’s capital last week to demand the departure of US troops, after the ruling junta further shifted its strategy by ending the military accord with the US and welcoming Russian military instructors.
US to pull its troops out of Niger
After the coup, the authorities have joined Mali and Burkina Faso juntas in ending military deals
Reuters
