Flags of Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali are seen. Picture: REUTERS
Bengaluru — About 170 people were “executed” in attacks on three villages in northern Burkina Faso a week ago, a regional prosecutor said in a statement seen on Sunday.
The attacks by unknown assailants were carried out on the villages of Komsilga, Nodin and Soro in the Yatenga province, the statement dated March 1 said, adding that an investigation had been launched.
The West African Sahel nation has been struggling to contain violent jihadist insurgencies linked to Al-Qaeda and Islamic State that have spread from neighbouring Mali over the past decade, killing thousands and displacing more than 2-million.
Head of state Ibrahim Traore has prioritised a strong security response in reclaiming areas from the rebel groups and has ordered air strikes.
Last month, in a bid to take back control of the country's small-scale gold operations, the junta suspended export permits for artisanal and semi-mechanised gold and other precious commodities.
“This suspension follows the need to clean up the sector and reflects the government’s desire to better organise the marketing of gold and other precious substances,” it said in a statement dated February 20.
It did not say how long the suspension would be in place.
Gold is Burkina Faso’s main export, accounting for 37% of total exports in 2020, and mining is a leading source of jobs. Frustration over the growing insecurity also spurred two military coups in 2022.
Artisanal production amounts to almost half of industrially produced gold in West Africa’s Sahel region, which includes Burkina Faso, according to a 2019 Crisis Group report.
Between 10 tonnes and 30 tonnes of gold is artisanally mined in Burkina Faso with an estimated 1-million people involved in the sector, it said.
Burkina Faso says about 170 ‘executed’ in attacks
Three villages in West African Sahel nation targeted by gunmen
Bengaluru — About 170 people were “executed” in attacks on three villages in northern Burkina Faso a week ago, a regional prosecutor said in a statement seen on Sunday.
The attacks by unknown assailants were carried out on the villages of Komsilga, Nodin and Soro in the Yatenga province, the statement dated March 1 said, adding that an investigation had been launched.
The West African Sahel nation has been struggling to contain violent jihadist insurgencies linked to Al-Qaeda and Islamic State that have spread from neighbouring Mali over the past decade, killing thousands and displacing more than 2-million.
Head of state Ibrahim Traore has prioritised a strong security response in reclaiming areas from the rebel groups and has ordered air strikes.
Last month, in a bid to take back control of the country's small-scale gold operations, the junta suspended export permits for artisanal and semi-mechanised gold and other precious commodities.
“This suspension follows the need to clean up the sector and reflects the government’s desire to better organise the marketing of gold and other precious substances,” it said in a statement dated February 20.
It did not say how long the suspension would be in place.
Gold is Burkina Faso’s main export, accounting for 37% of total exports in 2020, and mining is a leading source of jobs. Frustration over the growing insecurity also spurred two military coups in 2022.
Artisanal production amounts to almost half of industrially produced gold in West Africa’s Sahel region, which includes Burkina Faso, according to a 2019 Crisis Group report.
Between 10 tonnes and 30 tonnes of gold is artisanally mined in Burkina Faso with an estimated 1-million people involved in the sector, it said.
Reuters
Ecowas tries to retain junta-led trio by lifting sanctions on Niger
JOHN DLUDLU: Democracy is under siege in West Africa
African wars harm trade, AfCFTA chief warns
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.