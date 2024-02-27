World / Africa

Benin offers 2,000 troops to help Haiti fight armed gangs, US ambassador says

Troops will support a planned Kenyan-led international force to help Haitian national police

27 February 2024 - 11:09
by Michelle Nichols and Sarah Morland
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield. The UN estimates the conflict in the Caribbean nation killed close to 5,000 people in 2023 and has driven some 300,000 from their homes. REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR
US ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield. The UN estimates the conflict in the Caribbean nation killed close to 5,000 people in 2023 and has driven some 300,000 from their homes. REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

United Nations/Mexico City —Benin has offered 2,000 troops to support a planned Kenyan-led international force to help Haitian national police fight armed gangs, US ambassador to the United Nations (UN)  Linda Thomas-Greenfield told a press conference on February 26 2024.

The UN authorised the mission in October 2023, a year after Haiti’s unelected government requested it. The UN estimates the conflict in the Caribbean nation killed close to 5,000 people in 2023 and has driven some 300,000 from their homes.

Thomas-Greenfield, speaking in Guyana where she travelled to lead the US delegation to the Caribbean Community summit there, said she had learned just before starting the trip that Benin had offered the troops to support the force.

She said some Caribbean countries that had pledged support had called for more Francophone nations to join the effort.

A US statement issued on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro last week had announced “financial, personnel, and in-kind commitments to the mission” from Benin, France and Canada, the latter which later announced C$80.5m ($60m) for the mission.

The US has itself committed $200m and pledged to boost efforts to stem the flow of illicit arms to the Caribbean region. The UN estimates firearms held by Haitian gangs are largely smuggled from the US.

Thomas-Greenfield added that Guyana had also pledged funds to the mission, though she did not give an amount.

Kenya, which has pledged to lead the mission, offered 1,000 police officers, but a local court later barred the move as unconstitutional. President William Ruto has, however, said the plan will go ahead and meetings have since continued.

So far, public offers to support the security force, which is based on voluntary contributions, have come largely from developing nations in Africa and the Caribbean.

Thomas-Greenfield said she had held meetings with Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry and encouraged both him and opposition groups to agree on a path forward, noting that no time frame has been set for the country’s long-awaited elections.

Henry, who came to power after the assassination of the country’s last president in 2021, had pledged to step down by early February 2023, but later said security must first be re-established in order to ensure free and fair elections.

Reuters

Gang violence intensifies in Haiti capital, forcing hospital evacuation

Patients at the Centre Hospitalier Fontaine in Port-au-Prince were hurried out as gunshots rang out nearby
World
3 months ago

UN approves Kenyan-led security mission to Haiti

The Security Council vote comes more than a year after the Caribbean country called for help to fight gangs
World
4 months ago

Haitian gang chief seeks to oust prime minister

Former police officer urges people to take to the streets
World
5 months ago

Dominican Republic to shut Haiti border over canal dispute

President Luis Abinader says drastic measures are needed as dispute with its neighbour deepens
World
5 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Palestinian prime minister resigns as call for ...
World / Middle East
2.
Republican Party leader quits amid pressure from ...
World / Americas
3.
Turkey urges ICJ to rule against Israeli ...
World
4.
Donald Trump wins third primary with ease
World / Americas
5.
Slovak premier hints at Nato sending troops to ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Gang violence intensifies in Haiti capital, forcing hospital evacuation

World / Americas

UN approves Kenyan-led security mission to Haiti

World / Americas

Haitian gang chief seeks to oust prime minister

World / Americas

Dominican Republic to shut Haiti border over canal dispute

World / Americas

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.