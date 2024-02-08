World / Africa

Zimbabwe abolishes death penalty law

Zimbabwe carried out its last execution in 2005

08 February 2024 - 09:52
by Nyasha Chingono
Picture: 123RF
Zimbabwe's cabinet has agreed to abolish the death penalty following months of debate in parliament, choosing instead to impose lengthy prison sentences for the worst offences.

The cabinet passed a private member’s bill introduced in 2023 in the National Assembly on Tuesday, to abolish the death penalty inherited from British colonial rule.

“In view of the need to retain the deterrent element in sentencing murderers, it is expected that the new law will impose lengthy sentences without violating the right to life,” the cabinet said in a statement.

“The existence of aggravating circumstances may attract life sentences.”

Zimbabwe carried out its last execution in 2005.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who was once put on death row during the struggle for independence against British rule, has been pushing to end the death penalty.

Reuters

