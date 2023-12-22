Al-Shabaab commander confirmed killed in Somalia air strike

Mogadishu — Somali and US forces have killed a senior leader of jihadist group al-Shabaab who had planned numerous attacks in Somalia and Kenya, Somalia’s information minister said.
“Maalim Ayman ... was confirmed to have been killed in a joint operation by the Somali National Army with assistance from US forces on December 17th,” Daud Aweis said on his X account late on Thursday.
“Ayman was accountable for planning multiple lethal terrorist attacks in Somalia and nearby countries,” he said.
The US military’s Africom had conducted an air strike, its spokesperson said, but added that the strike’s target was yet to be confirmed.
The strike was conducted against the militant group near Jilib town in southern Somalia, Africomand the Somali information ministry said.
Ayman was on a US state department Rewards for Justice wanted list, with a $10m reward offered for information leading to his arrest or conviction.
The department said he was responsible for preparing an attack on the Manda Bay military base in Kenya in January 2020 in which three Americans — one US military service member and two contractors — were killed. Al-Shabaab claimed the attack.
