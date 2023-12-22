World / Africa

Al-Shabaab commander confirmed killed in Somalia air strike

Maalim Ayman, who had a $10m bounty on his head, planned attack in Kenya in which two soldiers and a contractor were killed

22 December 2023 - 15:25
by Abdi Sheikh
Mogadishu — Somali and US forces have killed a senior leader of jihadist group al-Shabaab who had planned numerous attacks in Somalia and Kenya, Somalia’s information minister said.

“Maalim Ayman ... was confirmed to have been killed in a joint operation by the Somali National Army with assistance from US forces on December 17th,” Daud Aweis said on his X account late on Thursday. 

“Ayman was accountable for planning multiple lethal terrorist attacks in Somalia and nearby countries,” he said.

The US military’s Africom had conducted an air strike, its spokesperson said, but added that the strike’s target was yet to be confirmed.

The strike was conducted against the militant group near Jilib town in southern Somalia, Africomand the Somali information ministry said.

Ayman was on a US state department Rewards for Justice wanted list, with a $10m reward offered for information leading to his arrest or conviction.

The department said he was responsible for preparing an attack on the Manda Bay military base in Kenya in January 2020 in which three Americans — one US military service member and two contractors — were killed. Al-Shabaab claimed the attack.

IVO VEGTER: Africa: the new front line against jihadi terror

Militant Islamist violence is expanding from its fountainhead in the Middle East to Africa
Opinion
1 month ago

Virtual Wild West: Somalia cyberattack traced to Wyoming

Cybercriminals set up shop in the US state using legal registering agents
World
1 week ago

Not enough funds to help conflict-hit states build homes equipped for climate change

Weak governance systems prevent access to global funding to enable communities to adapt to a harsher climate and repair damage caused by disasters
World
2 weeks ago
