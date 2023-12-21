Israeli strikes on Gaza intensify

Palestinians inspect the damage to their homes caused by Israeli airstrikes on December 20 2023 in Khan Yunis, Gaza. Picture: Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images
Fighting in the Gaza Strip escalated on Thursday with what residents described as some of the most intense Israeli bombardment of the war, even as the enemies held what Washington called “very serious discussions” on a new truce.
Bombing was at its most intense over the northern part of the Gaza Strip where orange flashes of explosions and black smoke could be seen as morning broke from across the fence in Israel.
Planes roared overhead and the booms of air strikes thundered every few seconds, punctuated by rattling gunfire.
In the south, where hundreds of thousands of people are sheltering from war that has laid much of Gaza to waste, Hamas said an Israeli strike killed the commander of the main checkpoint opened just days ago to let in aid.
Residents in Jabalia in the north of the Strip close to the Israeli border said the area was now completely cut off with Israeli snipers now firing on anyone trying to escape.
In a social media post, the Palestinian Red Crescent said ambulances were now unable to reach large numbers of casualties inside Jabalia.
The World Health Organisation said on Thursday the last hospital in the northern half of the Gaza Strip had effectively ceased functioning over the past two days, leaving no place to take the wounded.
The intensification of fighting comes even as diplomatic efforts have been ramped up in the final weeks of the year to stave off humanitarian catastrophe.
The sides are discussing a new truce to release some of the more than 100 hostages still held by militants who stormed Israeli towns on a killing spree on October 7.
At the same time, the UN Security Council is working on a new plan to ramp up aid.
Ismail Haniyeh, leader of Hamas, the Iran-backed militant group that controls Gaza, was in Egypt for a second day yesterday for negotiations, a rare personal intervention which in the past has signalled important stages in diplomacy.
Islamic Jihad, another militant group, said its leader was also headed there.
The talks appear to be the most serious since a weeklong ceasefire collapsed at the start of the month, but the public positions of the opposing sides are far apart.
Israel says it will negotiate only on a temporary pause in fighting to free hostages; Hamas says it is interested only in negotiations that will lead to a permanent end to fighting.
“These are very serious discussions and negotiations, and we hope that they lead somewhere,” White House spokesperson John Kirby told reporters aboard Air Force One on Wednesday.
President Joe Biden said: “We’re pushing.”
Hamas said in a statement that Palestinian factions had taken a united position that there should be “no talk about prisoners or exchange deals except after a full cessation of aggression”.
Earlier, Taher Al-Nono, Haniyeh’s media adviser, said: “We cannot talk about negotiations while Israel continues its aggression. Discussing any proposal related to prisoners must occur after the cessation of aggression.”
Israeli foreign minister Eli Cohen confirmed that negotiations on a hostage release were ongoing but declined to provide details, while repeating Israel’s position that war would not end while Hamas controls Gaza.
On Wednesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement: “Whoever thinks we will stop is detached from reality ... All Hamas terrorists, from the first to the last, are dead men walking.”
Washington, Israel’s closest ally, has told it in recent days to scale down its ground offensive soon, after Biden said “indiscriminate bombing” of Gaza was eroding global sympathy for Israel.
Hamas officials said an Israeli air strike at the gates of the Rafah crossing to Egypt yesterday morning had killed four people including Bassam Ghaben, director of the Gaza side of the Israeli-controlled Kerem Shalom border crossing.
Israel’s military indicated it was not involved, saying it was not “familiar” with the incident.
Israel allowed Kerem Shalom to open just this week, increasing aid volumes, though UN agencies say it remains a trickle compared to the vast needs.
Previously, aid had to be inspected by Israelis, then trucked back to Egypt to cross at Rafah, a gate intended for pedestrians.
Israel launched its campaign in the Gaza Strip with the aim of annihilating Hamas, whose fighters took 240 hostages and killed 1,200 people on October 7. Israel says it cannot be safe until the group sworn to its destruction is eliminated.
Since then, nearly 20,000 Gazans have been confirmed killed, according to the Palestinian health ministry.
