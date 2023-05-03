World / Africa

Deadly floods and landslides ravage Rwanda

At least 109 have been killed as heavy rain triggers widespread devastation and rescue efforts continue

03 May 2023 - 15:04 Philbert Girinema
Picture: SUPPLIED
Picture: SUPPLIED

Kigali — Heavy rain that triggered flooding and landslides in western and northern Rwanda has killed at least 109 people, the state-run broadcaster said on Wednesday, as authorities searched for survivors trapped in their homes.

Muddy water flowed swiftly down an inundated road and destroyed houses in a video clip posted by the Rwanda Broadcasting Agency (RBA).

“Our main priority now is to reach every house that has been damaged to ensure we can rescue any person who may be trapped,” François Habitegeko, governor of Rwanda’s Western Province, told Reuters.

The death toll stood at 95 in the province, he said. The state broadcaster’s toll of 109 included deaths from a second region, the Northern Province.

Some people had been rescued and taken to hospital, Habitegeko said, but did not say how many.

The hardest-hit districts in the Western Province were Rutsiro with 26 dead, Nyabihu with 19, and 18 each in Rubavu and Ngororero, he said.

Habitegeko said the rain started at about 6pm (4pm GMT) on Tuesday and that the River Sebeya had burst its banks.

“The soil was already soaked from the previous days of rain, which caused landslides that closed roads,” he said.

The Rwanda Meteorology Agency has forecast rainfall above the average in May for the East African nation.

In neighbouring Uganda near the border with Rwanda, six people died overnight into Wednesday in an area in the southwestern Kisoro district, after heavy rains pounded the mountainous region, according to the Uganda Red Cross.

Five of the dead are from one family, and emergency workers have begun excavations to retrieve the bodies, the Red Cross said in a statement

Uganda has also been experiencing heavy and sustained rains since late March and in recent days landslides have been reported in other elevated areas, like Kasese near the Rwenzori mountains, where deluges and floods destroyed homes and displaced hundreds.

Reuters

Floods devastate Nigerian farmers, leaving millions in desperate need of food

Heavy rains destroyed 700,000ha of farmland in northern Nigeria, wiping out the main source of income for thousands of households and worsening the ...
World
2 weeks ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: South Africa’s chopper heroes do it again

An SAAF crew rescued a man in difficult and dangerous conditions after tropical cyclone Freddy
News & Fox
1 month ago

Malawi president Chakwera calls for aid as cyclone death toll passes 400

Villages cut off and communities stranded after destruction in Malawi, Mozambique and Madagascar
World
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
AI ‘godfather’ Geoffrey Hinton leaves Google, ...
World / Americas
2.
Islamic State video shows Turkish troops burnt ...
World / Middle East
3.
Japan and South Korea resume finance talks
World / Asia
4.
Israel hit by rockets after Palestinian hunger ...
World / Middle East
5.
World Bank launches more robust, transparent ...
World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.