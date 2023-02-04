Prelates will meet people displaced by war in South Sudan

The rand continues to face numerous risks, including ongoing load-shedding
The fitness sector may be more resilient than after the 2008 financial crisis
Trio said in a statement they were resigning over a ‘difference of opinion’
The deputy president remains in his role despite not winning any position at the ANC's elective conference in December
After a 54-year run, Boeing has ended production of the 747
New orders slumped due to load-shedding, which also disrupted supply chains and curtailed business activity, according to survey respondents
The Entrepreneurial SME airs every Tuesday at 8.30pm, starting February 7, on Channel 412
The Pope, the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Church of Scotland Moderator are on a "pilgrimage of peace" that will also honour liberation hero John Garang
It could pay off in much needed advertising exposure for SA
The revisions include an improved operating system, better handling and new colours inside and out
Juba — Pope Francis, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and the Church of Scotland Moderator Iain Greenshields will meet people displaced by war in South Sudan and hear their stories on Saturday in one of the high points of their visit to the struggling African nation.
The three Christian leaders, on an unprecedented “pilgrimage of peace”, will later take part in an open-air ecumenical prayer vigil at a mausoleum for South Sudan's liberation hero John Garang, with 50,000 people expected to attend.
The joint visit by leaders of the Roman Catholic, Anglican and Reformed traditions is the first of its kind in Christian history.
South Sudan, the world's newest country, broke away from Sudan in 2011 but plunged into civil war in 2013 with ethnic groups turning on each other. Despite a 2018 peace deal between the two main antagonists, bouts of inter-ethnic fighting have continued to kill and displace large numbers of civilians.
There are 2.2-million internally displaced people in South Sudan, out of a total population of about 11.6-million, and another 2.3-million have fled the country as refugees, according to the UN.
Extreme poverty and hunger are rife, with two thirds of the population needing humanitarian assistance as a result of conflict as well as three years of catastrophic floods.
South Sudan is predominantly Christian and tens of thousands of people lined the streets of the capital Juba to welcome the pope with singing, drumming and ululations on Friday when he arrived from a visit to Democratic Republic of the Congo.
In a strongly worded speech to South Sudan's leaders including its previously warring President Salva Kiir and Vice-President Riek Machar, Francis implored them to renounce violence, ethnic hatred and corruption.
“No more of this!” he said. “No more bloodshed, no more conflicts, no more violence and mutual recriminations about who is responsible for it.”
At the same event, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said he was grieved that violence had continued after the 2018 peace deal and a 2019 gathering at the Vatican during which the pope knelt to kiss the feet of the warring leaders, begging them to bring peace to South Sudan.
“When I remember the commitments that were made by you in 2019 I am grieved. I am sad that we still hear of such tragedy. We hoped and prayed for more. We expected more. You promised more,” Welby told the assembled leaders.
“We cannot pick and choose parts of a peace agreement. Every part must by done by every person and that costs much,” he said, adding: “It is within your reach.”
In his own speech, Kiir said his government was firmly committed to consolidating peace in South Sudan.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Prelates will meet people displaced by war in South Sudan
The Pope, the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Church of Scotland Moderator are on a “pilgrimage of peace” that will also honour liberation hero John Garang
Juba — Pope Francis, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby and the Church of Scotland Moderator Iain Greenshields will meet people displaced by war in South Sudan and hear their stories on Saturday in one of the high points of their visit to the struggling African nation.
The three Christian leaders, on an unprecedented “pilgrimage of peace”, will later take part in an open-air ecumenical prayer vigil at a mausoleum for South Sudan's liberation hero John Garang, with 50,000 people expected to attend.
The joint visit by leaders of the Roman Catholic, Anglican and Reformed traditions is the first of its kind in Christian history.
South Sudan, the world's newest country, broke away from Sudan in 2011 but plunged into civil war in 2013 with ethnic groups turning on each other. Despite a 2018 peace deal between the two main antagonists, bouts of inter-ethnic fighting have continued to kill and displace large numbers of civilians.
There are 2.2-million internally displaced people in South Sudan, out of a total population of about 11.6-million, and another 2.3-million have fled the country as refugees, according to the UN.
Extreme poverty and hunger are rife, with two thirds of the population needing humanitarian assistance as a result of conflict as well as three years of catastrophic floods.
South Sudan is predominantly Christian and tens of thousands of people lined the streets of the capital Juba to welcome the pope with singing, drumming and ululations on Friday when he arrived from a visit to Democratic Republic of the Congo.
In a strongly worded speech to South Sudan's leaders including its previously warring President Salva Kiir and Vice-President Riek Machar, Francis implored them to renounce violence, ethnic hatred and corruption.
“No more of this!” he said. “No more bloodshed, no more conflicts, no more violence and mutual recriminations about who is responsible for it.”
At the same event, Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said he was grieved that violence had continued after the 2018 peace deal and a 2019 gathering at the Vatican during which the pope knelt to kiss the feet of the warring leaders, begging them to bring peace to South Sudan.
“When I remember the commitments that were made by you in 2019 I am grieved. I am sad that we still hear of such tragedy. We hoped and prayed for more. We expected more. You promised more,” Welby told the assembled leaders.
“We cannot pick and choose parts of a peace agreement. Every part must by done by every person and that costs much,” he said, adding: “It is within your reach.”
In his own speech, Kiir said his government was firmly committed to consolidating peace in South Sudan.
Reuters
Pope urges Congolese to stamp out corruption
Pope to visit DRC and South Sudan in early 2023
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
UN climate body calls for more financing to help Africa stave off disaster
Air strike hits Tigray capital Mekelle as fighting spreads
Sudanese protest after scores feared killed in Blue Nile clashes
Hunger soars to unprecedented levels
KYLE HIEBERT: Soaring food prices threaten civil unrest in African hotspots
Red Cross warns a quarter of Africans face hunger
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.