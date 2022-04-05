×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Africa

Red Cross warns a quarter of Africans face hunger

Ukraine war diverts attention from Africa’s severe food insecurity crisis

05 April 2022 - 17:19 Ayenat Mersie
Villagers return from a market to Yechila town in south central Tigray walking past scores of burnt-out vehicles, in Tigray, Ethiopia, July 10 2021. Picture: GIULIA PARAVICINI/REUTERS
Villagers return from a market to Yechila town in south central Tigray walking past scores of burnt-out vehicles, in Tigray, Ethiopia, July 10 2021. Picture: GIULIA PARAVICINI/REUTERS

Nairobi — Conflict, climate change and the rising cost of food and fuel are pushing about a quarter of Africans towards hunger, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Tuesday.

About 346-million people in Africa are facing severe food insecurity, meaning they have probably experienced hunger, in the worst crisis since 2017. Last year, the figure was about 286-million.

“The acute food insecurity situation in many of the countries where we are working — and people are already affected by armed conflict — is tipping into famine-like conditions,” said Dominik Stillhart, the ICRC’s global operations director.

Two years of conflict in northern Ethiopia’s Tigray region has left millions facing famine-like conditions and created a hunger crisis in neighbouring regions. Insurgencies in Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger and Nigeria have also deepened food insecurity in West Africa, which now faces its worst food crisis on record.

Many of the countries dealing with conflict are among the most severely affected by climate change, including South Sudan and Somalia, said Stillhart.

About 90% of Somalia is affected by drought, said Stillhart. If this year’s rains do not materialise, 1.4-million children under five will be acutely malnourished, the UN World Food Programme has said.

In February alone, drought killed 650,000 livestock, devastating the scores of Somalis for whom the animals represent income, safety nets and savings.

Meanwhile, global food and fuel prices are skyrocketing, in part because of the war in Ukraine, Stillhart said.

Prices for wheat, of which Russia and Ukraine are leading producers, have retreated from all-time highs last month but remain 70% higher than April 2021. Maize and oil prices have also surged.

“Our call today really is that the attention on the plight of the people of the people in Ukraine — which is of course terrible — should not prevent the world from looking at other crises,” said Stillhart.

Reuters 

Rising hunger looms in Sudan

On the brink of economic collapse since a 2019 coup, the African country now faces wide-scale hunger due to erratic rains and the war in Ukraine
World
4 days ago

Zimbabwe central bank hikes interest rate to halt currency slide

Bank lifts interest rate to a record high after local unit declines 62% against the dollar since October
News
1 day ago

Sadc countries mull extending peacekeeping mission in Mozambique

Ministers from the 16-member community met on Sunday to discuss the bloc’s mission, which is due to expire on April 14
World
22 hours ago

Drill Ranch in Nigeria keeps drill monkeys from edge of extinction

Found only in Nigeria, Cameroon and Equatorial Guinea, drills number a few thousand in the wild and are at risk of extinction in part because they ...
World
4 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Germany and France expel scores of Russian envoys ...
World / Europe
2.
US poor died at much higher rate from Covid-19 ...
World / Americas
3.
Germany takes over Gazprom Germania to ensure ...
World / Europe
4.
Western technology found in Russian weapons of war
World
5.
Ghana approves tax on electronic payments despite ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Soaring fertiliser prices threaten livelihoods of small-scale farmers

World

Extent of SA’s aid — from Cuba to Zimbabwe

National

Russia steering world towards severe food security crisis

Opinion

War in world’s breadbasket threatens staple grain supplies

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.