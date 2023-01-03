World / Africa

Tanzania lifts six-year ban on political rallies

President Samia Suluhu Hassan reverses measure imposed by her late predecessor John Magufuli as part of reforms

03 January 2023 - 17:37 Nuzulack Dausen
Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan in Glasgow, Scotland, November 2 2021. Picture: HANNAH MCKAY/REUTERS
Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan in Glasgow, Scotland, November 2 2021. Picture: HANNAH MCKAY/REUTERS

Dar es Salaam — Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan lifted a ban on political rallies on Tuesday, six-and-a-half years after her predecessor John Magufuli imposed the measure that caused frequent run-ins between opposition leaders and police.

Under the policy, which came into force in 2016, elected politicians were allowed to conduct rallies in their constituencies but other political rallies or protests were banned.

“I am here to declare that the ban on political rallies has been lifted. It is the right of political parties to hold rallies but we all have responsibilities,” Hassan told leaders of the east African nation’s 19 registered political parties during a meeting at her office.

“Just inform us as the laws require. Security organs will evaluate your requests. If there is any threat, they won’t allow you, but for the step we are in right now, they will definitely allow you to conduct your rallies.”

Hassan, who came to office after Magufuli died in March 2021, said her decision to lift the ban was part of her strategy of Reconciliation, Resilience, Reforms and Rebuilding the nation, dubbed 4Rs.

She has lifted a ban on four newspapers and, during a visit to Brussels last year, she met exiled opposition leader Tundu Lissu.

Opposition parties and civil rights groups had criticised Magufuli’s ban, which resulted in frequent arrests of political figures and clashes between their supporters and police.

Freeman Mbowe, the head of Tanzania’s leading opposition party Chadema, was arrested in July 2021. He was charged with terrorism but prosecutors dropped the case in March 2022 and he met Hassan hours after his release.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Russian commanders must pay for dozens of troops ...
World / Europe
2.
New Kremlin tactics met with obliteration of ...
World / Europe
3.
South Korea in talks with US over exercises using ...
World / Asia
4.
Ukrainian capital hit by Russian missiles on New ...
World / Europe
5.
Major property markets to experience house price ...
World

Related Articles

Here are the climate numbers to watch in 2023

News

Kenya surprises with forecast-beating quarterly growth amid drought

News

Angolan court orders seizure of Isabel dos Santos’s assets

World / Africa

Major property markets to experience house price falls in 2023

World

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.