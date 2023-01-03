Tanzania lifts six-year ban on political rallies

Wall Street in guarded mood with US labour market seen to remain tight
Musk launches Cybertruck 2 with the power of thought
As more private electricity generation projects come online, and as Eskom starts allowing greater private participation on its transmission system, there maybe some relief from its power crisis
Lack of faith in options reflected in the hopes of voters that multiparty alliances will do the trick
Watchdogs find Elon Musk electric carmaker violated advertising and commerce laws
US, EU and China are in a simultaneous slowdown, says IMF chief Georgieva
SA’s offshore marine resource biomass is well managed, and most stocks have been stable for the past 50 years.
President Samia Suluhu Hassan reverses measure imposed by her late predecessor John Magufuli as part of reforms
Former Springbok and England assistant coach provides a boost after coach Jordaan joined Western Province
Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi said e-tolls would be scrapped as soon as an agreement was reached with the National Treasury.
Dar es Salaam — Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan lifted a ban on political rallies on Tuesday, six-and-a-half years after her predecessor John Magufuli imposed the measure that caused frequent run-ins between opposition leaders and police.
Under the policy, which came into force in 2016, elected politicians were allowed to conduct rallies in their constituencies but other political rallies or protests were banned.
“I am here to declare that the ban on political rallies has been lifted. It is the right of political parties to hold rallies but we all have responsibilities,” Hassan told leaders of the east African nation’s 19 registered political parties during a meeting at her office.
“Just inform us as the laws require. Security organs will evaluate your requests. If there is any threat, they won’t allow you, but for the step we are in right now, they will definitely allow you to conduct your rallies.”
Hassan, who came to office after Magufuli died in March 2021, said her decision to lift the ban was part of her strategy of Reconciliation, Resilience, Reforms and Rebuilding the nation, dubbed 4Rs.
She has lifted a ban on four newspapers and, during a visit to Brussels last year, she met exiled opposition leader Tundu Lissu.
Opposition parties and civil rights groups had criticised Magufuli’s ban, which resulted in frequent arrests of political figures and clashes between their supporters and police.
Freeman Mbowe, the head of Tanzania’s leading opposition party Chadema, was arrested in July 2021. He was charged with terrorism but prosecutors dropped the case in March 2022 and he met Hassan hours after his release.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Tanzania lifts six-year ban on political rallies
President Samia Suluhu Hassan reverses measure imposed by her late predecessor John Magufuli as part of reforms
Dar es Salaam — Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan lifted a ban on political rallies on Tuesday, six-and-a-half years after her predecessor John Magufuli imposed the measure that caused frequent run-ins between opposition leaders and police.
Under the policy, which came into force in 2016, elected politicians were allowed to conduct rallies in their constituencies but other political rallies or protests were banned.
“I am here to declare that the ban on political rallies has been lifted. It is the right of political parties to hold rallies but we all have responsibilities,” Hassan told leaders of the east African nation’s 19 registered political parties during a meeting at her office.
“Just inform us as the laws require. Security organs will evaluate your requests. If there is any threat, they won’t allow you, but for the step we are in right now, they will definitely allow you to conduct your rallies.”
Hassan, who came to office after Magufuli died in March 2021, said her decision to lift the ban was part of her strategy of Reconciliation, Resilience, Reforms and Rebuilding the nation, dubbed 4Rs.
She has lifted a ban on four newspapers and, during a visit to Brussels last year, she met exiled opposition leader Tundu Lissu.
Opposition parties and civil rights groups had criticised Magufuli’s ban, which resulted in frequent arrests of political figures and clashes between their supporters and police.
Freeman Mbowe, the head of Tanzania’s leading opposition party Chadema, was arrested in July 2021. He was charged with terrorism but prosecutors dropped the case in March 2022 and he met Hassan hours after his release.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Here are the climate numbers to watch in 2023
Kenya surprises with forecast-beating quarterly growth amid drought
Angolan court orders seizure of Isabel dos Santos’s assets
Major property markets to experience house price falls in 2023
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.