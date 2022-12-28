Angolan court orders seizure of Isabel dos Santos’s assets

JSE closes firmer, rand holds steady and gold eases
Expect the sector to cut back on their infamously generous perks in 2023 and refocus on traditionally reliable business models such as advertising and cloud computing
Andrey Melnichenko says he flew to SA to lobby politicians on the sidelines of the ANC elective conference
Lack of faith in options reflected in the hopes of voters that multiparty alliances will do the trick
Retailer now needs to concentrate hard on food retailing, which it does far better than any local competitor
Easing of Covid-19 restrictions in China and lower inflation in the US are good news for the new year
Buying diesel and petrol for generators to alleviate load-shedding is a tremendous burden, says Agri SA
The order comes after Interpol issued a red notice for Isabel dos Santos in November
The 44-day stoppage for World Cup gave managers time to regroup
Company faces high court lawsuit accusing it of amplifying incitement to violence after killing of academic
Lisbon — Angola’s Supreme Court has ordered the “preventive” seizure of assets worth about $1bn held by Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of the country’s former president, Portugal’s Lusa news agency said on Tuesday.
The court document cited by Lusa, dated December 19, said authorities had evidence of alleged embezzlement and money laundering and ordered the seizure of the money dos Santos holds in “all banking institutions”.
The seizure also includes all of dos Santos’s shares in Angolan company Embalvidro, as well as 100% of shares in Cape Verde’s telecom company Unitel T+ and Unitel STP in Sao Tome e Principe, according to Lusa.
A total of 70% of her shares in Mozambique’s telecom MStar and Upstar Comunicacoes should be seized too, Lusa said.
Dos Santos has faced corruption accusations for years. In 2019, Angola’s Supreme Court ordered the seizure of her assets for allegedly steering state funds to companies in which she held stakes during her father’s presidency, including oil giant Sonangol.
Dos Santos’s father, Jose Eduardo dos Santos, died in July. He ruled Angola for almost four decades until 2017.
A spokesperson for dos Santos did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
She has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and told CNN Portugal in November that the courts in Angola were “not independent” and that judges there were “used to fulfil a political agenda”.
The order comes after global police agency Interpol issued a red notice for dos Santos last month, asking global law enforcement authorities to locate and provisionally arrest her.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Angolan court orders seizure of Isabel dos Santos’s assets
Supreme Court has ordered the seizure of $1bn worth of assets held by Isabel dos Santos
Lisbon — Angola’s Supreme Court has ordered the “preventive” seizure of assets worth about $1bn held by Isabel dos Santos, the daughter of the country’s former president, Portugal’s Lusa news agency said on Tuesday.
The court document cited by Lusa, dated December 19, said authorities had evidence of alleged embezzlement and money laundering and ordered the seizure of the money dos Santos holds in “all banking institutions”.
The seizure also includes all of dos Santos’s shares in Angolan company Embalvidro, as well as 100% of shares in Cape Verde’s telecom company Unitel T+ and Unitel STP in Sao Tome e Principe, according to Lusa.
A total of 70% of her shares in Mozambique’s telecom MStar and Upstar Comunicacoes should be seized too, Lusa said.
Dos Santos has faced corruption accusations for years. In 2019, Angola’s Supreme Court ordered the seizure of her assets for allegedly steering state funds to companies in which she held stakes during her father’s presidency, including oil giant Sonangol.
Dos Santos’s father, Jose Eduardo dos Santos, died in July. He ruled Angola for almost four decades until 2017.
A spokesperson for dos Santos did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
She has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and told CNN Portugal in November that the courts in Angola were “not independent” and that judges there were “used to fulfil a political agenda”.
The order comes after global police agency Interpol issued a red notice for dos Santos last month, asking global law enforcement authorities to locate and provisionally arrest her.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Angola’s Isabel Dos Santos considers presidential run
Dos Santos buried in Angola amid dispute over vote
Dos Santos’s legacy as much an SA one as it is Angolan
Crackdown on Isabel Dos Santos begins to bite
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.