Equatorial Guinea’s ruler Obiang set for landslide win

Dakar — Early election results released by Equatorial Guinea’s government on Monday showed the ruling party winning over 99% of votes counted so far in presidential, legislative and municipal elections held on Sunday.
The tiny, authoritarian, oil-producing Central African state is run by President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, the world’s longest-ruling ruler, who is seeking to extend his 43 years in office.
Obiang, 80, has presided over a regime dogged by allegations of human rights abuses including torture and extrajudicial killings.
Two opposition candidates are standing: Buenaventura Monsuy Asumu, who has already stood in the previous five elections, and Andrés Esono Ondo, who is running for the first time.
Early results showed Obiang’s ruling Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea (PDGE) and coalition with 67,012 votes out of 67,196 counted so far. The count will continue on Monday, said a statement on the government website.
More than 400,000 people registered to vote in the country of about 1.5-million, which is split between the island of Bioko in the Gulf of Guinea and a coastal mainland sandwiched between Cameroon and Gabon.
Reuters
