Egypt’s bountiful lake ruined by pollution

Lockdown measures in tech hub Shenzhen aid to concern about falling demand due to higher interest rates and inflation
Your editorial uses typical misinformation techniques
Ailing arms manufacturer is looking for a replacement after CEO William Hlakoane's contract came to an end
Presidency steers clear of leadership changes, saying governance and stability are priorities
Beijing accuses Washington of attempting to impose a ‘tech blockade’ on China
Framework provides a road map for SA’s transition towards becoming a net-zero economy by 2050
The business chamber says many of the firms spend an average of R5,000 a month to keep the electricity on
Incident seen as a move by Taipei to reaffirm limits on its territory after US visit to Taiwan prompted unprecedented military exercises by China’s People’s Liberation Army
Sandra le Grange, former multiple SA badminton title winner, is now rocking the world of padel, a unique racquet sport that originated in South America.
Electric cars are not a futuristic dream but a longstanding transport option
Fayoum — Set between irrigated farmland and rocky desert southwest of Cairo, once pristine Qarun Lake used to teem with tilapia, bass, bream and shrimp, offering generous catches to fishers from surrounding villages.
But pollution from agricultural runoff and industrial and domestic waste has in recent years sullied its beauty and sent those stocks plunging, destroying an industry that had provided jobs for generations, fishers say.
“The lake was so generous, all kinds of fish were abundant. The taste of the fish was the best and the prices were good,” said fisher Farag Abdel Sattar Awad.
“But the lake became polluted, so people started to find alternatives to fishing,” he said. “Only tiny fish of little value can still be found there,” said his brother Ramadan, seated on his boat on the lake’s rubbish-strewn shores.
Some former fishers have adapted their small wooden boats to offer day trips for weekend visitors from Cairo, while others migrated to cities in eastern or southern Egypt.
The 42km-long lake lies below sea level and was fed in the time of the pharaohs by Nile floods. Now it is replenished by drainage water and has become saline, with marine species introduced to replace freshwater fish.
Egypt’s scarce farmland along the Nile is farmed intensively, and agricultural run-off has damaged water quality in Qarun Lake, a problem documented in a 2017 government study that also noted increased salinity due to evaporation.
A 2020 study published in Environmental Science and Pollution Research, an international journal, also showed higher-than-normal contamination with metals including copper, zinc, cadmium and lead.
Magdy Allam, an environmental expert at Egypt’s Climate Information Centre, an official research group, said work was under way to purify local sewage water and cut Lake Qarun off from drainage from nearby farms.
But its waters have deteriorated rapidly in part because it is an inland lake. “Closed lakes ... have a more fragile ecosystem than other lakes that have open access to seas and oceans,” he said.
Some fishers have tried relocating to Wadi El Rayan, a nearby oasis, but that was also found to be polluted in the 2020 study.
Mohsen Mofreh, who owns a local seafood restaurant, said the area used to produce enough fish to export to major cities. “The number of fish back then was uncountable, about 20 or 30 tonnes a day. Nowadays not even one kilogram,” he said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Egypt’s bountiful lake ruined by pollution
Fayoum — Set between irrigated farmland and rocky desert southwest of Cairo, once pristine Qarun Lake used to teem with tilapia, bass, bream and shrimp, offering generous catches to fishers from surrounding villages.
But pollution from agricultural runoff and industrial and domestic waste has in recent years sullied its beauty and sent those stocks plunging, destroying an industry that had provided jobs for generations, fishers say.
“The lake was so generous, all kinds of fish were abundant. The taste of the fish was the best and the prices were good,” said fisher Farag Abdel Sattar Awad.
“But the lake became polluted, so people started to find alternatives to fishing,” he said. “Only tiny fish of little value can still be found there,” said his brother Ramadan, seated on his boat on the lake’s rubbish-strewn shores.
Some former fishers have adapted their small wooden boats to offer day trips for weekend visitors from Cairo, while others migrated to cities in eastern or southern Egypt.
The 42km-long lake lies below sea level and was fed in the time of the pharaohs by Nile floods. Now it is replenished by drainage water and has become saline, with marine species introduced to replace freshwater fish.
Egypt’s scarce farmland along the Nile is farmed intensively, and agricultural run-off has damaged water quality in Qarun Lake, a problem documented in a 2017 government study that also noted increased salinity due to evaporation.
A 2020 study published in Environmental Science and Pollution Research, an international journal, also showed higher-than-normal contamination with metals including copper, zinc, cadmium and lead.
Magdy Allam, an environmental expert at Egypt’s Climate Information Centre, an official research group, said work was under way to purify local sewage water and cut Lake Qarun off from drainage from nearby farms.
But its waters have deteriorated rapidly in part because it is an inland lake. “Closed lakes ... have a more fragile ecosystem than other lakes that have open access to seas and oceans,” he said.
Some fishers have tried relocating to Wadi El Rayan, a nearby oasis, but that was also found to be polluted in the 2020 study.
Mohsen Mofreh, who owns a local seafood restaurant, said the area used to produce enough fish to export to major cities. “The number of fish back then was uncountable, about 20 or 30 tonnes a day. Nowadays not even one kilogram,” he said.
Reuters
Oil companies spend billions on offshore drilling
Killer ozone pollution threatens Africa’s food security
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Will advertising destroy everything?
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.