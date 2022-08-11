×

World / Africa

Mali raises death toll in suspected Islamist attack to 42 soldiers

Soldiers say they killed scores of attackers during hours-long bombardment that included drones, car bombs and artillery in southern Mali

11 August 2022 - 19:45 Souleymane Ag Anara
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/GILES CLARKE
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/GILES CLARKE

Bamako — Mali’s government blamed an Islamic State affiliate for Sunday’s attack near the southern town of Tessit and raised the death toll to 42 soldiers.

It was one of the deadliest attacks in recent years for the Malian army, which has been battling a decade-long insurgency by militant groups that have spread across West Africa’s Sahel region.

“The Malian army units of Tessit ... reacted vigorously to a complex and co-ordinated attack by armed terrorist groups, presumably from Islamic State in the Greater Sahara (ISGS), characterised by the use of drones, explosives, car bombs, and artillery,” the government said in a statement.

Soldiers killed 37 combatants during several hours of heavy fighting, it added. The army had previously said that 17 soldiers had been killed in the attack and that nine had gone missing.

Tessit is in the south near the border with Burkina Faso and Niger.  Burkina Faso’s military reported on Tuesday that 15 of its soldiers were killed in a double bomb attack. 

Mali is ruled by a military junta that overthrew the democratic government in 2020, in part over frustration at its failure to rein in violence, but attacks have remained common.

An Al-Qaeda affiliate claimed an attack on the country’s main military base in late July.

In May, the UN peacekeeping force in Mali  deployed two units to the area to respond to a spate of civilian killings.

A surge in attacks since early March by the Islamic State affiliate has left hundreds of civilians dead, according to official and military sources.

The region has long been a hotspot of jihadist and militia violence in West Africa.

Reuters 

