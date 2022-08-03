×

Burkina Faso army admits killing civilians in counterterrorism airstrike

Army says the operation was to ‘neutralise several dozen terrorists’

03 August 2022 - 19:37 Thiam Ndiaga
Ouagadougou  — Burkina Faso’s army said on Wednesday that it had accidentally killed civilians during a counterterrorism operation in the country’s southeast earlier this week, without saying how many.

Residents of the area said as many as 37 people were killed in the strike on Monday near the village of Pognoa, about 10km from the border with Togo, where some fled afterwards.

The West African country has been battling an insurgency by Islamist militant groups, some linked to Al-Qaeda and Islamic State, which control large swathes of territory and wage frequent attacks.

“During operations which made it possible to neutralise several dozen terrorists, the strikes unfortunately caused collateral victims within the civilian population,” the army said in a statement.

It did not say how many civilians were killed. The victims were hit by projectiles in the zone between Kompienga and Pognoa, it said.

One man from Pognoa said he had attended the burial of 37 people following the strike. A woman from the same town said about 30 people were killed, including women and children. Both sources requested anonymity out of fear of repercussions.

Nine people with injuries were admitted to the regional hospital in Dapaong, Togo, after the incident, a medical source said.

“According to the victims and those accompanying them, it was drone strikes. Some spoke of two strikes and others three,” said the medical source, who also requested anonymity.

Togo, which has been contending with the spillover of militancy from Burkina Faso, accidentally killed seven civilians in an air strike in July in the same border zone.

Burkina Faso in June ordered civilians to evacuate two large areas in its northern and southeastern regions ahead of anticipated operations against Islamist militants.

The strikes that hit civilians on Monday were near but outside one of those zones.

Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri killed in US drone strike in Kabul

This terrorist leader is no more, says US President Joe Biden
World
1 day ago

Somalia appoints former al-Shabab co-founder as minister of religion

Mukhtar Robow, who split from the al-Qaeda-linked group nearly a decade ago, was released from detention a day before the announcement
World
22 hours ago

Nigeria’s Buhari says his successor will inherit more resilient economy

Former army general’s glowing self-assessment contrasts starkly with that of critics
News
1 month ago
