Mali expels UN peacekeeping mission spokesperson over tweets

Business Day TV speaks to Luno GM for Africa Marius Reitz
The so-called public protector tried to force the Bank to target economic growth, but thankfully was beaten back
ANC treasurer-general defends party’s policy, warning that declaring it unconstitutional would “open the floodgates of litigation”
Salaries have been paid up to end-May, but pay for work done in June is still outstanding, employees say
Business Day TV talks to Vukile Property Fund's CEO Laurence Rapp
Higher fuel and food prices might now feed into more generalised price pressures across the economy increasing pace and intensity of rate hikes
The group says while limited production has resumed there is still some uncertainty about the timing of a return to normal output
Italian prime minister wins confidence vote but main coalition partners reject his plea for unity
Slovenian takes stage 17 but 2021 winner's second place keeps him ahead
Historically, Peugeots were built under contract by other motor companies
Bamako — Mali’s military government on Wednesday ordered the spokesperson of the UN peacekeeping mission to leave the country within 72 hours over tweets about a diplomatic incident with Ivory Coast that has soured relations with the UN.
Military leaders who seized power in an August 2020 coup have sparred with regional neighbours and international partners over election delays, alleged army abuses and co-operation with Russian mercenaries amid a spiralling Islamist insurgency.
The junta temporarily suspended the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in Mali (Minusma) troop rotations last week, days after the arrest of 49 soldiers from Ivory Coast authorities said had arrived in the country without permission.
It ordered Minusma deputy director of communications Olivier Salgado to leave Mali within three days from Wednesday for publishing “tendentious and unacceptable” Twitter posts about the arrest.
He tweeted “without proof” that authorities had been informed about the Ivorian troops’ arrival, the government said in a statement. Salgado declined to comment.
The UN said it “deeply regrets” Salgado’s requested departure.
“It is important to note that the doctrine of persona non grata does not apply to UN personnel,” deputy UN spokesperson Farhan Haq told reporters in New York.
The Ivorian soldiers were arrested on July 10 on suspicion of being mercenaries and are due to face trial as such.
Ivory Coast says the soldiers were deployed as part of a separate security and logistics support contract signed with Minusma in July 2019 and has demanded their immediate release.
Mali is struggling to stem an Islamist insurgency that took root after a 2012 uprising and has since spread to neighbouring countries, killing thousands and displacing millions across West Africa’s Sahel region.
Minusma was established in 2013 to support foreign and local troops battling the militants.
Tensions with the nearly 12,000-member force have grown over UN calls to allow freedom of movement for peacekeepers to investigate human rights abuses, which the government has refused.
Egypt last week announced the temporary suspension of its own Minusma contingent due to security concerns.
In April, Malian troops and suspected Russian mercenaries allegedly executing about 300 people in central Mali.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Mali expels UN peacekeeping mission spokesperson over tweets
Olivier Salgado’s tweeted on 47 Ivorian soldiers who were arrested last month entering Mali
Bamako — Mali’s military government on Wednesday ordered the spokesperson of the UN peacekeeping mission to leave the country within 72 hours over tweets about a diplomatic incident with Ivory Coast that has soured relations with the UN.
Military leaders who seized power in an August 2020 coup have sparred with regional neighbours and international partners over election delays, alleged army abuses and co-operation with Russian mercenaries amid a spiralling Islamist insurgency.
The junta temporarily suspended the UN Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in Mali (Minusma) troop rotations last week, days after the arrest of 49 soldiers from Ivory Coast authorities said had arrived in the country without permission.
It ordered Minusma deputy director of communications Olivier Salgado to leave Mali within three days from Wednesday for publishing “tendentious and unacceptable” Twitter posts about the arrest.
He tweeted “without proof” that authorities had been informed about the Ivorian troops’ arrival, the government said in a statement. Salgado declined to comment.
The UN said it “deeply regrets” Salgado’s requested departure.
“It is important to note that the doctrine of persona non grata does not apply to UN personnel,” deputy UN spokesperson Farhan Haq told reporters in New York.
The Ivorian soldiers were arrested on July 10 on suspicion of being mercenaries and are due to face trial as such.
Ivory Coast says the soldiers were deployed as part of a separate security and logistics support contract signed with Minusma in July 2019 and has demanded their immediate release.
Mali is struggling to stem an Islamist insurgency that took root after a 2012 uprising and has since spread to neighbouring countries, killing thousands and displacing millions across West Africa’s Sahel region.
Minusma was established in 2013 to support foreign and local troops battling the militants.
Tensions with the nearly 12,000-member force have grown over UN calls to allow freedom of movement for peacekeepers to investigate human rights abuses, which the government has refused.
Egypt last week announced the temporary suspension of its own Minusma contingent due to security concerns.
In April, Malian troops and suspected Russian mercenaries allegedly executing about 300 people in central Mali.
Reuters
Mali’s cotton trucks back on the road as regional sanctions are lifted
Mali resumes debt repayments as Ecowas lifts sanctions
Russia blocks effort to redefine ‘conflict diamonds’ at Botswana meeting
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Pretoria should take up the cudgels against mercenaries in ...
How the Ukraine war has affected Africa’s most vulnerable
Niger bans exports of refined fuel amid growing shortages
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.