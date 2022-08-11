×

Markets

MARKET WRAP: JSE gains most in a month on latest US supplier inflation data

Industrial metals continue momentum as investors cheer another better-than-expected inflation report in the US

11 August 2022 - 19:05 Lindiwe Tsobo

The JSE rose the most in four weeks on Thursday, lifted higher by metals as investors cheered another better-than-expected inflation report in the US.

The US July’s producer price index (PPI) showed a surprise decline from June. The reading follows the country’s encouraging consumer price index for July on Wednesday, which came in at 8.5% — slightly cooler than the market expectation of 8.7%...

