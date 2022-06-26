×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Opinion / Columnists

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Overlooking Western failings when stoking fears on China’s presence in Africa

The Economist authors do not question their own prejudices in blaming China for behaving in ways similar to powerful Western countries

26 June 2022 - 17:01 Adekeye Adebajo
The Chinese national flag in Beijing, China. Picture: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER
The Chinese national flag in Beijing, China. Picture: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

London-based The Economist magazine is an establishment Anglo-American mouthpiece that unapologetically promotes eurocentrism. Its notorious May 2000 cover depicting Africa as “the hopeless continent” and the equally odious accompanying essay by its then Africa editor, Richard Dowden, cemented the magazine’s reputation for prejudiced analyses about the non-Western world.

The special report on “China in Africa” in the May 28-June 3 edition by Gady Epstein, The Economist’s China affairs editor, and John McDermott, its Africa editor, though not quite as Afrophobic as Dowden’s jaundiced piece and certainly more nuanced, reveals a similar approach of viewing the continent through parochial Western lenses, stoking fears about China’s presence in Africa.

The research on which this piece is based is overwhelmingly Western. Only one England-based African scholar’s published work is cited, and no Chinese sources are cited. As bad as Chinese illegal gold mining and maltreatment of African workers may be, these surely pale in significance to five centuries of Western slavery, colonialism and neocolonialism.

Despite the authors’ own opinion polls showing that most Africans want Chinese money and trade, but not its autocratic political system — and many Africans rightly condemn widespread abuses against Uighurs and the harassment of China-based African students — the authors insist that Beijing promotes autocracy and that its building of roads wins elections in Africa. Leaders in Kenya and Ethiopia have in fact pursued rational national interest-driven policies of simultaneously seeking Chinese infrastructure and Western investment.

Epstein and McDermott further argue that Chinese aid comes with no political strings, as if the West ties its own aid to human rights observance in autocratic Uganda, Rwanda or Chad. Despite their own polling showing that Africans still overwhelmingly watch the government-funded BBC and France 24, the authors portray the Chinese state-funded CGTN as a threat to media freedom in Africa.

More positively, the authors note that China is Africa’s largest trading partner at $254bn, has lent African governments $160bn over the past two decades, and accounts for 20% of Africa’s industrial output. They highlight that 75%-90% of workers in Beijing’s projects on the continent are African, and that widespread Western complaints about Beijing entrapping African countries in crippling debt are untrue.     

But the authors do not question their own prejudices in blaming China for behaving in ways similar to powerful Western countries. Such governments are instead assumed to be promoting democracy in Africa and not engaged in the same self-serving political arm-twisting and military expansionism as Beijing. We are told that China has cornered cobalt mines in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, without being informed about the decades-long monopolies of strategic minerals that France has maintained in its former colonies.

Beijing is said to prop up autocracy and foster corruption without any historical context being provided of America’s Cold War kleptocrats in Zaire and Somalia, or current autocratic clients in Egypt and Morocco. France’s notorious system of Françafrique has also kept autocrats in power in Togo, Gabon and Cameroon.

The most hypocritical charge against Beijing is the negative portrayal of its establishment of a 2,000-strong military base in Djibouti (half the number of US troops in the country), which is contrasted with America’s supposedly benevolent help to African countries fighting terrorists. The 6,000 US troops and contractors, and American military presence in a reported 20 African countries by 2015, are totally ignored.

Despite the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute citing the US (37%), Russia (20%), France (8.2%), and Germany (5.5%) as the four largest arms exporters to Africa between 2016 and 2020 — with China fifth at 5.2% — the authors disingenuously exclude North Africa from these figures to single out China and Russia, putting US exports at just 5%.

This distorted analysis is the clearest sign of the blinkered lenses through which many Western analysts view Sino-African relations.

• Adebajo is professor and senior research fellow at the University of Pretoria’s Centre for the Advancement of Scholarship.

READ MORE BY ADEKEYE ADEBAJO

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Stellar record shows Rafael Nadal is in a league of his own

Spaniard is the greatest tennis player after battling through injuries to secure 14 Roland Garros titles and 22 Grand Slam wins
Opinion
2 weeks ago

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: SA can boast of three decades of peacemaking on the continent

Thabo Mbeki pursued an ‘African Agenda’ to stabilise the continent while Jacob Zuma demonstrated more continuity in foreign policy
Opinion
4 weeks ago

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Super Eagles’ plummet a metaphor for Nigeria’s malaise

Debacles of the national soccer team mirror the nation’s collective failure to get its act together
Opinion
1 month ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JONNY STEINBERG: Afrikaans, Indian, American ... ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
MICHAEL AVERY: Brics bank on Russian oil
Opinion / Columnists
3.
LETTER: No robbery at Cyril's Limpopo game farm
Opinion / Letters
4.
LETTER: What’s wrong with cash?
Opinion / Letters
5.
TOM EATON: It’s not a Watergate moment, with the ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: US’s first female top diplomat Madeleine Albright not all she ...

Opinion / Columnists

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Low African vote for EU’s sanctions call casts doubt on ...

Opinion / Columnists

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: The iconoclastic feminist scholar-activist

Opinion / Columnists

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.