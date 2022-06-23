SANISHA PACKIRISAMY: When sovereign debt turns sour

Carmen Reinhart, chief economist of the World Bank, warned a few months ago that “policymakers need to prepare for the possibility of debt distress when financial market conditions turn less benign, particularly in emerging market and developing economies”.

That turning point has likely been reached.

Frustrations over a deepening economic crisis bubbled over in Sri Lanka earlier this year as residents faced daily 13-hour blackouts, soaring food prices and acute shortages in fuel and medicines.

High external debt repayments, poor public finances and a crunch in foreign currency reserves rendered an impending sovereign default a foregone conclusion.

However, it was the shock of Covid on Sri Lanka’s tourism earnings and the war in Ukraine that tipped the economy into its worst economic crisis since obtaining independence in 1948.

The worry is that more dominoes may topple, and that Sri Lanka could be the first in a string of financial crises in low-income developing economies.

Thankfully, there are some mitigating factors.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), for example, says that the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries Initiative, launched in 1996 to provide debt relief to the most heavily burdened poor nations, has ensured that low-income countries face fewer debt challenges today than 25 years ago.

And yet debt has continued to rise in the past decade against a backdrop of cheap money, high investment needs and poor fiscal practice.

As a result, the IMF says the proportion of low-income developing economies that face a high risk of external debt distress, or are already in distress, has doubled from 27% in 2015 to 56% in 2022.

What’s more, the complexity of debt restructuring efforts has increased as the composition of sovereign debt in low-income developing countries is more diffuse. In particular, there has been a major rise in debt dependency on China and on private bondholders.

In November 2021, the Journal of International Economics said that as of 2017, China had become the world’s largest official creditor, surpassing the World Bank and the IMF.

That report attributes mounting interest on debt in the developing world to China’s overseas lending boom. It adds that Chinese lending abroad involves relatively high interest rates and shorter maturities — unlike the more favourable concessional terms of multilateral institutions.