Ethiopia’s holy town of Lalibela scarred by war

Lalibela — The bedframes where sleepy pilgrims used to rest at the Cliff Edge Hotel lie twisted under the sky, blood spatters the hotel kitchen and a lone picture of a priest hangs on a crumbling wall.

The 18-room hotel in the holy town of Lalibela, in the north of Ethiopia, used to welcome visitors pouring in to see its famous churches hewn from large chunks of rock. The medieval rock churches, which became a World Heritage site in 1978, are important for Christians as places of pilgrimage and devotion.

But the town — and its shell-shocked residents — are struggling to recover after it changed hands several times as fighters from Ethiopia’s northern Tigrayan region battled government forces and their allies.

“When you remember its past glory, the ambience, the beauty and then see this rubble ... it is not something I can describe with words,” said hotel manager Melek Alebel. “The hotel is almost completely destroyed.”

His is not the only one. Deacon Addise Demise, the head of Lalibela’s Industry and Investment Bureau, said more than 20 hotels were looted and destroyed.

“They have taken all the 64 TV sets, 174 mattresses, bedsheets and covers, duvets, even they didn’t spare the curtains,” said Berihn Getu, the human resources manager of Roha Hotel.