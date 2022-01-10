World / Africa

Joe Biden raises concerns over Ethiopia’s conflict in call with Abiy Ahmed

The US recently cut Ethiopia from access to a duty-free trade programme

10 January 2022 - 23:48 Estelle Shirbon, Kanishka Singh, Daphne Psaledakis and Steve Holland
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Jimma, Ethiopia, June 16 2021. Picture: TIKSA NEGERI/REUTERS
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Jimma, Ethiopia, June 16 2021. Picture: TIKSA NEGERI/REUTERS

US President Joe Biden raised concerns about air strikes in the conflict in northern Ethiopia and about human rights issues during a call with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Monday, the White House said.

Thousands have died and millions have been displaced since war broke out in Ethiopia's Tigray region in November 2020 between Abiy's federal forces, backed by regional allies, and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) that governs the region.

In a tweet, Abiy described his conversation with Biden as “candid” and said the pair had discussed strengthening co-operation, while a senior US administration official said the call was business-like and focused on issues.

“President Biden expressed concern that the ongoing hostilities, including recent air strikes, continue to cause civilian casualties and suffering,” the White House said in a statement after the two leaders spoke.

An air strike in Tigray killed 56 people in a camp for displaced people and injured 30, including children, two aid workers told Reuters on Saturday.

Aid organisations suspended their operations in the area of northwest Tigray where the strike took place, the UN agency for humanitarian affairs said on Sunday, citing an ongoing threat of drone strikes.

The senior US official said that Abiy has been sending more positive signals in recent days, including through the release of prisoners and openness to dialogue, but warned it is hard to know how long the constructive phase will last.

Some TPLF leaders were among opposition leaders freed from prison, the Ethiopian state broadcaster announced on Friday, as the government said it would begin dialogue with political opponents.

The US official said Biden told Abiy where the US wants to continue to see progress, including stopping air strikes, expanding humanitarian access to all regions of the country and engaging in ceasefire talks.

“We do see this as a moment of opportunity, if the parties are willing and able to seize it. That remains to be seen and this window won't be open forever,” said the official.

The White House also said Biden and Abiy had discussed “the need to address the human rights concerns of all affected Ethiopians, including concerns about detentions of Ethiopians under the state of emergency”.

Human rights groups and the UN have raised concerns about large-scale detentions of ethnic Tigrayans. Abiy's government has denied any ethnically motivated detentions were taking place.

Abiy's appointment as prime minister in 2018 ended nearly three decades during which the TPLF, originally a rebel group which came to power in 1991, dominated Ethiopia's ruling coalition.

The TPLF says Abiy wants to end the ethnically-based federal government system they created; Abiy says the TPLF is hungry to return to national power. Each side rejects the other's narrative.

Ethiopia, Africa's second-most populous nation, is a major power in the Horn of Africa. The US has long partnered with Ethiopia to try to contain Islamist militants in neighbouring Somalia.

But relations have become more tense since the Tigray conflict broke out. Ethiopia previously accused Washington of meddling in its internal affairs.

The official said Monday's call was in part intended to put the US-Ethiopia relationship onto constructive footing.

The US recently cut Ethiopia from access to a duty-free trade programme, following through on Biden's threat to do so over alleged human rights violations in Tigray.

Reuters 

Over 140 people killed in Ethiopian air strikes in past three months

Ethiopia has attributed advances to a land-based offensive, but sources and aid agencies say aerial assaults, using drones and other equipment, have ...
World
6 days ago

US cuts off Ethiopia, Mali, Guinea from Africa duty-free trade program

The suspension of benefits threatens Ethiopia's textile industry
World
1 week ago

Ethiopia seeks extra $2.5bn to rebuild from war

The budget is much larger than previously reported in the heavily indebted country
World
1 week ago

UN says there are rights violations on all sides of Ethiopian conflict

An estimated 5,000 to 7,000 people are detained, including nine UN staff, under a state of emergency
World
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Juror’s revelations might not be enough to upset ...
World / Americas
2.
IMF warns emerging economies to brace for Fed ...
World
3.
Fans of Novak Djokovic march in Melbourne’s ...
World / Asia
4.
About 4.6-million pupils affected by Zimbabwe’s ...
World / Africa
5.
Air France suspends flights to Mali on security ...
World / Africa

Related Articles

Rights groups report wave of abuses against Tigrayans in Ethiopian region

World / Africa

Thousands flee their homes in Ethiopia’s northwest after raids

News

Ethiopia claims big victory against Tigray rebels

News

AU envoy Olusegun Obasanjo pleads for dialogue in Ethiopia

World / Africa

Macron, Draghi find common ground on European integration

News

Women in Amhara raped by Tigray soldiers, says Amnesty

World / Africa

UN says at least 16 staff detained in Ethiopia

World / Africa

AU and US see hope to end fighting in Ethiopia

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.