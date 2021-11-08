Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: AU fails Tigrayans as Abiy abets civil war

Abiy Ahmed is staring down the barrel of what is quickly shaping up to be the “epitome of hell”, an expression the Ethiopian prime minister used shortly after winning the Nobel Peace Prize in 2018 to describe what he had seen as a soldier in the border war with Eritrea.

The 1998-2000 war, which had its roots in Eritrea’s fight for independence after the Haile Selassie-led Ethiopian government laid claim to the country in the 1950s on grounds that it historically belonged to the empire before being grabbed by the Italians as their colony five decades earlier, killed thousands of people, caused displacement and splintering of families. ..