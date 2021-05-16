World / Africa

Zimbabwe justice minister accuses judiciary of being ‘captured’

President had extended chief justice’s tenure by five years

16 May 2021 - 20:17 MacDonald Dzirutwe
Picture: 123RF/LUKAS GOJDA
Picture: 123RF/LUKAS GOJDA

Harare — Zimbabwe’s justice minister Ziyambi Ziyambi  accused the country's judiciary of being “captured” by foreign forces seeking to destabilise the government after the high court ruled it was illegal to extend the tenure of the chief justice by five more years.

Three judges said in a judgment on Saturday that Luke Malaba had ceased being a judge and chief justice after he turned 70 years old.

Ziyambi said in a strongly worded statement late on Saturday that the ruling was “a typical case of overreach and as government we cannot accept that”.

The ruling was a rare setback for President Emmerson Mnangagwa whom the opposition accuses of seeking to influence the judiciary. Mnangagwa denies the charge.

Ziyambi said the government would appeal the “baseless and meaningless” decision as early as Monday.

“I want to make it clear that we do not accept the decision of the high court. We have a serious situation of a judiciary that has been captured by foreign forces in this country,” Ziyambi said without providing evidence or naming anyone.

His comments were a throwback to the era of Robert Mugabe, where the government often publicly criticised judges. The timing of Ziyambi's comments ahead of the appeal hearing by the supreme court could be viewed as a threat to judges.

Ziyambi also said a certain group of judges always passed judgments that sought to tarnish the image of the government. He did not name such judges.

Over the past year there has been an increase in the arrest and prosecution of government opponents, which critics say is a sign that Mnangagwa is reverting to the authoritarian tendencies seen under his predecessor Mugabe.

Reuters

Questions over shadowy partners in Zimbabwe’s revival plan

Government will not say where it got funds for purchase of  mines, smelters and platinum concessions
World
5 days ago

Botswana and Zambia open $260m Kazungula bridge

The route, which has a one-stop border post, could become a faster and cheaper alternative to congested Beitbridge
World
6 days ago

Zimbabwean workers demand pay in US dollars amid currency variance

Public servants say they are failing to make ends meet as businesses and shops use the black market rate
World
2 weeks ago

Zimbabwe reintroduces rhinos in Gonarezhou park

President says bringing back black and white rhinos is a momentous conservation achievement
World
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Biden under pressure as Netanyahu signals Gaza ...
World / Middle East
2.
Israel air strikes kill 33 Palestinians, rockets ...
World / Middle East
3.
Tariff truce may spare iconic US products from ...
World / Americas
4.
Taiwan and Singapore tighten Covid-19 ...
World / Asia
5.
Yes, there are some benefits to Brexit
World / Europe

Related Articles

Zanu-PF taking leaf out of Kremlin’s book should put continent on guard

Opinion

MTHULI NCUBE: Zimbabwe is open for business, but it’s more than that...

Opinion

‘Not yet uhuru’ as Zimbabwe turns 41

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.