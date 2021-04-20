Opinion MTHULI NCUBE: Zimbabwe is open for business, but it’s more than that... The nation has risen 21 places in the World Bank’s global ease of doing business rankings over the past three years, and 31 places over the past five

On becoming president at the onset of the new Zimbabwean dispensation, one of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s first — and most memorable — quotes was that “Zimbabwe is open for business”.

This, in and of itself, was a significant statement. Up until that point Zimbabwe had been closed off to the investors of the world as a result of its global isolation, dysfunctional economy, anti-business policies and general scepticism of the West...