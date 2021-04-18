‘Not yet uhuru’ as Zimbabwe turns 41
Unions say bad politics, intolerance, corruption and the coronavirus pandemic are conspiring to deny citizens their rights
18 April 2021 - 17:44
Harare — Zimbabwe turned 41 on Sunday with its President Emmerson Mnangagwa projecting a rosy picture of an economic upturn supported by 11% growth in the mining sector.
But the country's main labour union said corruption, bad politics human rights abuses and the coronavirus pandemic are set to remain an albatross around the country's neck...
