'Not yet uhuru' as Zimbabwe turns 41 Unions say bad politics, intolerance, corruption and the coronavirus pandemic are conspiring to deny citizens their rights

Harare — Zimbabwe turned 41 on Sunday with its President Emmerson Mnangagwa projecting a rosy picture of an economic upturn supported by 11% growth in the mining sector.

But the country's main labour union said corruption, bad politics human rights abuses and the coronavirus pandemic are set to remain an albatross around the country's neck...