World / Africa

Zimbabwe to fund part of compensation to white farmers with mine revenue

Finance minister says the government is also considering selling real estate and raising debt to meet the compensation bill

08 January 2021 - 17:27 Godfrey Marawanyika
The Zimbabwe flag. Picture. 1233RF/NATANAEL ALFREDO NEMANITA GINTING
The Zimbabwe flag. Picture. 1233RF/NATANAEL ALFREDO NEMANITA GINTING

Zimbabwe plans to use profits from a mining venture to help settle a $3.5bn compensation claim from white farmers and settle a two-decade dispute that’s soured the country’s relations with Western nations and global lenders.

Kuvimba Mining House, of which the government owns 65%, intends to raise $1bn for acquisitions and capital expenditure. It will invest a “significant amount” of the cash raised on the Darwendale platinum project, which belongs to Kuvimba’s Great Dyke Investments unit, according to COO David Brown.

If successful, the company could help meet the $3.5bn the government agreed to pay thousands of white farmers it began evicting from their land in 2000 in a failed land reform programme that has seen Zimbabwe’s economy collapse. Resolving the dispute is key to repairing relations with multilateral lenders who have shut off finance to the country.

Proceeds from Kuvimba will “be used to compensate the former white commercial farmers who lost their farms in 2000”, finance minister Mthuli Ncube said in an interview.

Zimbabwe is also considering selling real estate and raising debt to meet the compensation bill and has appointed three advisory firms to help it, Ncube said.

Platinum, of which Zimbabwe has the world’s third-largest reserves, is seen as key to reviving the economy and the country is wooing investors from as far afield as Russia, Cyprus and Nigeria to try and develop new mines. Great Dyke is partially owned by Russian investors.

About $100m of Kuvimba’s money will be spent on acquisitions and capital expenditure over the next 12 months, Brown said in an e-mailed response to questions.

“We require about $1bn to build out mines and ensure that catch-up capital is made,” he said, referring to about three years during which little investment was made in the assets.

The group, whose portfolio includes gold, nickel and platinum assets, will raise part of the money internally through its operations, he said. It will also sell debt.

Kuvimba is held by government pension funds and Zimbabwe’s sovereign wealth fund, Ncube said in a separate interview.

In addition to compensating white farmers, profit from Kuvimba will be used for pension payments that are in arrears, Ncube said.

Kuvimba has three working gold mines producing about 10,600oz of the metal each month, and owns a nickel mine with monthly output of 550 tonnes.

The company is negotiating to buy Metallon Gold Zimbabwe’s Mazowe mine. It is looking at other metals such as lithium, nickel and copper and exploring opportunities elsewhere in Africa, Brown said.

Bloomberg

SA officials race to process thousands of Zimbabweans at border

Hopefuls flock to Beitbridge ahead of a 30-day travel ban by Zimbabwe
National
2 days ago

Zimbabwe power utility Zesa allows payments in US dollars

Before the switch only miners and exporters were allowed to pay for power supplies in US dollars
World
2 weeks ago

Zimbabwe’s central bank ends gold monopoly

The central bank has ceded a majority shareholding in the country’s sole buyer, refiner and exporter of gold for the past 40 years
World
3 weeks ago

Great Dyke earmarks US$650m investment in Zimbabwe platinum project by 2022

Joint venture with Russia has the potential to become one of world’s biggest mines
Companies
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Clamour grows for removal of Donald Trump after ...
World / Americas
2.
Donald Trump is angry and alone as former allies ...
World / Americas
3.
Rocketing Tesla shares make Elon Musk the world’s ...
World / Americas
4.
Biden is officially US president-elect after ...
World / Americas
5.
Democrats keep up pressure for second impeachment ...
World / Americas

Related Articles

Three years later: No better than Mugabe

Features / Africa

Zimbabwean farmers use ‘potholing’ to survive drought

World / Africa

SA sides with Zimbabwe as Western nations defend ‘targeted’ sanctions

World / Africa

Cash-strapped Zimbabwe to woo cannabis farmers

World / Africa

Another farm invasion in Zimbabwe despite promises

World / Africa

Zimbabwe to give back land to some white farmers who have not been compensated

World / Africa

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.