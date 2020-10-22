Cash-strapped Zimbabwe to woo cannabis farmers
Africa’s legal cannabis industry could generate more than $7.1bn a year by 2023 if more of its markets open up
22 October 2020 - 16:28
Harare — The cash-strapped Zimbabwean government says it will dangle incentives to foreign investors to grow cannabis in the country as it bids to beef up its revenue streams.
Though she did not say what the incentives are, information minister Monica Mutsvangwa told a post-cabinet briefing that the cabinet had already approved the incentives, which will soon be released by the Zimbabwe Investment Development Agency.
