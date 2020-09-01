World / Africa Zimbabwe to give back land to some white farmers who have not been compensated The deal applies only to about 200 farmers who were protected by agreements between Zimbabwe and other countries at the time the state acquired the land BL PREMIUM

About 200 foreign white farmers in Zimbabwe, whose land was seized under the country’s controversial land reform programme, can now register to be allocated farms in the event that the government fails to pay compensation.

This was announced by finance minister Mthuli Ncube and agriculture minister Anxious Masuka during a joint media briefing this week.