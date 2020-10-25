World / Africa HUMAN RIGHTS SA sides with Zimbabwe as Western nations defend ‘targeted’ sanctions The US, the UK and the EU dismiss suggestions that sanctions are to blame for Zimbabwe’s economic crisis BL PREMIUM

Harare — In spite of Zimbabwe’s rampant human rights abuses, the SA government on Sunday joined its regional counterparts in calling for the removal of Western sanctions.

A statement from the department of international relations and co-operation (Dirco) said SA joined other Southern African Development Community (Sadc) countries in solidarity with Zimbabwe.