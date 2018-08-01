Zanu-PF wins majority of parliamentary seats, says electoral body, but MDC cries foul

Harare — Zimbabwe’s governing party, Zanu-PF, won a majority of parliamentary seats in the first election of the post-Robert Mugabe era, as the opposition and advocacy groups questioned the credibility of the process.

With almost three-quarters of results from the legislative vote tallied, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Zanu-PF had won 110 of the 210 directly elected seats in the National Assembly, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) officials said in Harare on Wednesday.

Nelson Chamisa’s opposition Movement for Democratic Change Alliance won 40, while the National Patriotic Front and an independent candidate each secured one. Another 60 seats will be allocated to women based on the proportion of the vote their party wins.

After a largely peaceful campaign and vote on Monday, the focus now shifts to the credibility of the process and whether the results are accepted — key pillars needed to rebuild Zimbabwe after two decades of decline under Mugabe’s rule.

The jury is still out on whether the contest was fair, with observers noting a number of flaws and the opposition alleging there had been a deliberate attempt to frustrate and suppress urban voters.