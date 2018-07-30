Chamisa’s vote-rigging allegations mar Zimbabwe election

Harare — Zimbabwe held its first election on Monday since former leader Robert Mugabe was ousted in a de facto coup, but the opposition leader alleged voter suppression, raising fears of a disputed poll result.

Nelson Chamisa, leader of a coalition of opposition group, is the main challenger to President Emmerson Mnangagwa. While Mnangagwa is viewed as the frontrunner, the latest poll shows a tight race.

The election winner faces the task of putting Zimbabwe back on track after 37 years of Mugabe rule tainted by corruption, mismanagement and diplomatic isolation that crippled a country that once was one of the continent’s most promising economies.

Chamisa on Monday said the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) was impeding voting in urban areas where he enjoys strong support but gave no evidence to back the claim.

"The people’s will being negated and undermined due to these deliberate and unnecessary delays," he said in a tweet. The ZEC was not immediately available to comment. It has denied Chamisa’s previous allegations of bias.

Chamisa said his Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) would win if there was no "ballot mischief", making it likely he will challenge the outcome if Mnangagwa prevails. A contested result is likely to lead to protests and possible violence.

Dozens of people were killed ahead of a runoff in 2008 between Mugabe and MDC founder Morgan Tsvangirai, who died of cancer in February.

A credible vote is essential if Zimbabwe is to exit painful sanctions and secure the donor funding and investment needed to stem chronic cash shortages. As a result, the views of election observers are seen as crucial.