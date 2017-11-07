World / Africa

Mugabe fires his vice-president, clearing the way for Grace to take over

07 November 2017 - 15:05 Agency Staff
Emmerson Mnangagwa. Picture: REUTERS/PHILIMON BULAWAYO
Emmerson Mnangagwa. Picture: REUTERS/PHILIMON BULAWAYO

Harare — Zimbabwean vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa was plotting to seize power, state media said on Tuesday, the day after President Robert Mugabe sacked him in a bitter power struggle.

Mnangagwa was the leading contender to succeed Mugabe, 93, but his abrupt removal appeared to clear the way for the president’s wife Grace to take over.

The government-owned Chronicle newspaper published an excoriating editorial accusing Mnangagwa and his supporters of being "prepared to stampede president Mugabe from power".

Zimbabweans have no option but to flee as things go from bad to worse

Those who can immigrate to Australia or Europe, but for most ordinary Zimbabweans SA still offers the best hope of a better life
World
1 day ago

"The president had warned his deputy time and again to desist from having grand designs to seize power unconstitutionally," the Bulawayo-based paper said. It accused Mnangagwa of "running parallel structures with the ruling Zanu-PF party and fomenting divisions".

Mnangagwa, 75, a veteran party loyalist with strong ties to the military, has not yet commented on his dismissal.

At the weekend, Grace Mugabe was jeered at a rally in Bulawayo. The Chronicle said the jeering was "the highest level of indiscipline ever seen in the Zanu-PF" and that Grace was targeted for exposing the "nefarious activities" of Mnangagwa’s supporters.

Mugabe, the world’s oldest head of state, has ruled Zimbabwe since independence from Britain in 1980 and is due to stand in elections again next year. Grace — 41 years younger than her husband — has three children with the president and has become increasingly active in public life in recent years.

AFP

