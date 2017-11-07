Mugabe fires his vice-president, clearing the way for Grace to take over

Harare — Zimbabwean vice-president Emmerson Mnangagwa was plotting to seize power, state media said on Tuesday, the day after President Robert Mugabe sacked him in a bitter power struggle.

Mnangagwa was the leading contender to succeed Mugabe, 93, but his abrupt removal appeared to clear the way for the president’s wife Grace to take over.

The government-owned Chronicle newspaper published an excoriating editorial accusing Mnangagwa and his supporters of being "prepared to stampede president Mugabe from power".