Zimbabweans have no option but to flee as things go from bad to worse

Sithembiso Ncube‚ a teaching assistant at a tertiary institution in Zimbabwe‚ has not received a salary for nearly two months.

She is among many Zimbabweans who have lost faith in their country’s political system. Not even the upcoming elections are reason for optimism. The best way is to escape the deepening economic crisis.

"Things are bad. I am surviving on bank overdrafts and the bank only takes its money as and when government pays us. What hurts me most is that they add interest‚" Ncube said.

Her husband‚ Brian‚ owns a small construction company but business is slow. Some of his machinery was attached after he failed to pay workers.

The couple hope that moving to Australia will give them a brighter future.

"We passed visa interviews last month. He will go first and then I will automatically get a spousal visa‚" Ncube said.