World / Africa

Mombasa students and university staff targeted in deadly attack

10 October 2017 - 10:40 Joseph Akwiri
Graduation Square at the Technical University of Mombasa. Picture: YOUTUBE
Graduation Square at the Technical University of Mombasa. Picture: YOUTUBE

Mombasa — Two staff members were killed and several students were wounded in Kenya when gunmen fired on vehicles carrying students to the Technical University of Mombasa’s campus in coastal Kwale county on Tuesday, a police official and a witness said.

The identity of the gunmen was unclear.

Somali militant Islamist group al-Shabaab frequently carries out attacks along the Kenya-Somali border and along the Kenyan coast.

In 2015, it attacked a university in Kenya’s Garissa town, killing 148 students.

Two female staff members were killed in Tuesday’s attack, and a driver and two policemen were injured, a police official who did not want to be named told Reuters.

"A bus carrying students of TUM (the Technical University of Mombasa) was ferrying them from their hostels to the campus in Ukunda for classes and was being escorted by a van that had some staff of the college and two escort police officers," the policeman said.

"Armed men numbering about 10 emerged from the bushes and started firing at the van in front. As a result two ladies who are staff of TUM were killed in the van. The driver of the van and two police officers were injured," he said.

A witness who did not want to be named told Reuters she and several other students had fled their vehicle when gunmen opened fire on them and had seen several students covered in blood.

Reuters

Police fire shots into the air in Kenya as people march against possible legal changes

Protesters want to warn ruling party MPs not to pass an amendment to the election law that would limit the circumstances in which the supreme court ...
World
20 hours ago

Kenyan police fire teargas at protesters calling for election board to be fired

The opposition might boycott the election re-run if a proposed amendment to the election law is passed, which could prevent the supreme court from ...
World
4 days ago

Al-Shabaab kills at least 15 near a Mogadishu military base

The attack comes a day after seven people were killed at a market in the city and three weeks after the terror group killed at least 43 in the port ...
World
11 days ago

Tensions in Kenya as law is changed ahead of election re-run

New electoral law means manual tallying supersedes those electronically transmitted, but the IEBC says ‘We don’t need any other law to ...
World
11 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
After seven months of talks the Netherlands ...
World / Europe
2.
Morocco set to test Africa’s first high-speed ...
World / Africa
3.
Joburg is a more popular African city than Cape ...
National
4.
North Korea stole hundreds of classified military ...
World / Asia

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.