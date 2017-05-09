Zanu (PF) said to be planning to disrupt united opposition

Harare — Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe’s ruling party is discussing using a press clampdown and intimidation in rural areas to thwart a newly united opposition’s challenge to its three-decade rule in elections next year, according to three senior officials with knowledge of the matter.

Officials of Zanu (PF) are increasingly concerned the health of Mugabe, 93, may undermine his campaign and alternative candidates would struggle to beat a coalition of parties united behind opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai’s Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), according to the members of the party’s politburo who asked not to be identified because the discussions have not been made public.

Among the methods being discussed were police clampdowns on opposition rallies and using state-controlled media to target opposition figures for alleged misbehaviour in their private lives and alleged meetings with Western diplomats, the officials said. No final decision had been taken on more violent tactics that were evident in the 2008 election, when the US State Department said about 200 MDC supporters died, or softer propaganda tactics used in 2013, they said.

"I’m sceptical about the use of 2008 tactics; they know these tactics rob them of legitimacy and peer approval," Alex Magaisa, a UK-based law lecturer and one of the architects of Zimbabwe’s 2013 constitution, said by phone from Harare. "They are more likely to use 2013 tactics; the subtle but effective use of the machinery of fear and intimidation."

Opposition unity

Zanu (PF) spokespeople Psychology Maziwisa and Simon Khaya Moyo did not answer calls seeking comment.

The ruling party’s concern has mounted in recent weeks with the announcement that Tsvangirai’s party agreed to unite with the National People’s party led by former vice-president Joice Mujuru and a breakaway wing of the MDC led by Welshman Ncube. They are making their unity bid at a time of deepening unrest because of widespread poverty, massive unemployment and the collapse of basic services. Before the unity agreement, the authorities have not seen the opposition as a major threat.