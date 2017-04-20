World / Africa

Zimbabwe opposition takes bold step towards creating anti-Mugabe coalition

Morgan Tsvangirai and former vice-president Joice Mujuru have signed a memorandum of understanding on talks to form a coalition to challenge Zanu (PF)

20 April 2017 - 08:28 AM Godfrey Marawanyika
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace attend a rally to mark the country’s 37th independence anniversary in Harare, Zimbabwe, April 18, 2017. Picture: REUTERS/PHILIMON BULAWAYO
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace attend a rally to mark the country’s 37th independence anniversary in Harare, Zimbabwe, April 18, 2017. Picture: REUTERS/PHILIMON BULAWAYO

Harare — Zimbabwean opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai and former vice-president Joice Mujuru signed a memorandum of understanding on talks to form a coalition to challenge President Robert Mugabe’s ruling party in the country’s 2018 general elections.

Tsvangirai leads the Movement for Democratic Change, while Mujuru, a former deputy to Mugabe, heads the National People’s Party. The ruling Zanu (PF), in power since independence in 1980, has been accused of human rights abuses, electoral fraud and widespread corruption by groups such as New York-based Human Rights Watch.

"This is just the beginning of the building blocks towards establishing a broad alliance to confront Zanu (PF) between now and the next election in 2018," Tsvangirai told reporters on Wednesday in the capital, Harare. The coalition will work to "remove this unmitigated repression and misgovernance that pervades" political life in Zimbabwe, he said.

The announcement marks the opposition’s boldest bid yet to sway voters with a united front at a time of deepening unrest because of widespread poverty, joblessness and the collapse of basic services. Within Mugabe’s Zanu (PF), a power struggle to succeed him pits a faction backing his wife Grace against another supporting Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a former spy chief.

Bloomberg

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
WorldRemit expects Africa revenue to double by ...
World / Africa
2.
Zimbabwe opposition takes bold step towards ...
World / Africa
3.
Naturalised Russians may lose citizenship
World / Europe
4.
‘Rasputin’ daughter
World / Asia

Related Articles

Progress on hold as trade barriers constrain Africa
Opinion

Zimbabwe’s Mugabe impatient over pace of mining reform
World / Africa

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.