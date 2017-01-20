African forces suspend operation in Gambia for final talks

The US earlier praised the West African intervention.

"We understand that the purpose is to help stabilise a tense situation and to try to observe the will of the people in the Gambia," State Department spokesperson John Kirby said.

Barrow was sworn in at The Gambia’s embassy in Dakar in neighbouring Senegal on Thursday after Jammeh refused to step down despite international pressure following his December election loss.

Dressed all in white, 51-year-old Barrow waved to a crowd of thousands of jubilant Gambians at an inauguration ending Jammeh’s 22-year rule.

"This is a victory of the Gambian nation. Our flag will now fly high among those of the most democratic nations of the world," he said, demanding loyalty from his armed forces.

Shortly after the ceremony, the UN Security Council unanimously backed efforts by the Ecowas to force Jammeh to hand over power, (without formally authorising military action).

As Barrow was sworn in, celebrations erupted in Banjul, where tension has run high over the crisis, especially since a declaration of emergency by Jammeh on Tuesday.

Among the revellers was Gambian army chief Ousman Badjie, who had said he would not order his men to fight the African troops then poised to intervene.

"Freedom has come at last. Tyranny is buried and democracy restored," said Barrow supporter Lamin Sanyang, who had joined the crowds.

Further dispelling the fear of a fight-back by factions loyal to Jammeh, a minimal troop presence was visible near Banjul and soldiers did not stop the jubilant scenes. But on the ground armed forces including "all means, land air and sea" forces crossed into The Gambia, a Senegalese army officer told AFP, adding that Nigeria, Ghana, Togo and Mali were also involved.

A Senegalese army spokesperson confirmed his country’s troops had crossed the border, after Nigerian jets earlier overflew The Gambia to help force out Jammeh, whose mandate expired at midnight on Wednesday.

Senegalese soldiers had entered "from everywhere", said Col Abdoul Ndiaye.

Barrow, an opposition coalition candidate, defeated Jammeh, who had ruled the former British colony since seizing power in a 1994 coup, in a surprise election win on December 1.

He initially conceded victory but in a U-turn then refused to step down.

On Thursday night, calls of congratulations flooded in for the new president, including from the UN secretary-general and Britain.

Barrow, an estate agent turned politician, had flown into Senegal on January 15 to seek shelter after weeks of rising tension over Jammeh’s stance.

Jammeh had attempted to block Barrow’s inauguration with a court ruling and this week declared a state of emergency.

Jammeh’s former lawyer, Edward Gomez, who was arguing cases on the president’s behalf as late as Monday, pleaded with him to step down on Thursday after himself fleeing to Senegal.

"My humble prayer to President Jammeh is to concede to defeat," he told Senegal’s 2S channel. "Please, let peace continue to reign in The Gambia."

Tour operators have continued to evacuate hundreds more tourists from the tiny country’s popular beach resorts.

Arriving back from The Gambia at Manchester airport in England, several passengers could be seen comforting a Gambian national and UK resident who had tried unsuccessfully to get his family out.

Ebrima Jajne described the situation as "really scary for everybody ... because this president [Jammeh] doesn’t want to step down and people are fleeing."

