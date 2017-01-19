World / Africa

WATCH: Who is Gambia's Yahya Jammeh?

19 January 2017 - 10:21 AM
Gambia’s President Yahya Jammeh. Picture: REUTERS/THIERRY GOUEGNON
Yahya Jammeh claimed power in a coup in 1994 to become only the second president of Gambia since independence from Britain in 1965.

Since then, Jammeh has mixed charm and generosity with the threat of violence to maintain a firm grip on power, and his government has gained a reputation among ordinary Gambians and human rights activists for torturing and killing opponents.

Jammeh’s quirkier traits, such as his strong belief in supernatural powers and claims to have a herbal cure for HIV, have often made international headlines.

Gambian crisis deepens as president clings to power

Jammeh on Tuesday declared a state of emergency, saying it was to prevent a power vacuum while the supreme court rules on his petition challenging ...
World
6 hours ago

Scores flee Gambian power tussle

Tourists have been evacuated and locals are heading to neighbouring Senegal as deadline approaches for president to step down
World
7 hours ago

Troops may force Jammeh to quit

Gambia’s chief justice refuses to rule on a petition by Yahya Jammeh to hear his objections to his election defeat
World
1 day ago

Gambia’s Jammeh to stay in office for another three months

As West African nations prepared to send a military force to remove Yahya Jammeh from power, a 90-day state of emergency has been declared
World
1 day ago

