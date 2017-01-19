Zimbabwe’s tax authority misses its revenue target

Harare — Zimbabwe’s tax agency Zimra said on Thursday it failed to meet its 2016 revenue target by 4%, as the economy stalled and weak global commodity prices hit mineral royalties.

The southern African nation’s economy stagnated last year while its budget deficit exploded, putting political pressure on long-serving President Robert Mugabe’s government.

Zimra chairman Willia Bonyongwe said in a statement that the agency collected $3.46bn in taxes between January and December 2016 compared with a target of $3.61bn.

"The failure to surpass revenue targets in 2016 is largely due to the prevailing harsh economic conditions," Bonyongwe said.