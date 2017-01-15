Gambian president-elect Barrow in Senegal until inauguration

Dakar — The inauguration of Gambia’s president-elect Adama Barrow will go ahead this week, his spokesman insisted Sunday, as he landed in neighbouring Senegal to wait out the final days of President Yahya Jammeh’s mandate.

Jammeh has refused to cede power after disputing the result of a December 1 election won by Barrow, triggering a crisis that has led the president-elect to appeal for help from west African allies.

Earlier in the day it was confirmed Senegalese President Macky Sall had accepted a request by Liberian leader Ellen Johnson Sirleaf to host Barrow in Dakar until his inauguration.

A source in the Senegalese presidency said the agreement was reached following consultations with other heads of state from the Economic Community Of West African States (Ecowas) at a Bamako summit.

The 15-nation bloc has repeatedly called on Jammeh to respect the result of the vote and leave after 22 years in power. He has been accused of human rights abuses during his time in office.