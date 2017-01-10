Boko Haram rears head to attack base

Kano, Nigeria — At least five Nigerian soldiers were killed in a surprise attack by Boko Haram on a military base in the northeast of the country, according to senior officers on Monday.

A group of Boko Haram fighters launched an attack on the army facility in the town of Buni Yadi, in Yobe State, at dusk on Saturday, leading to an "intense battle", an officer said.

"We lost five soldiers in the attack, including a captain who was recently deployed to Buni Yadi," he said, asking not to be identified as he was not authorised to speak to the media. "We are still trying to have a sense of the casualties on the part of the terrorists as their bodies are scattered in the bush."

The Boko Haram gunmen are believed to have regrouped after the military chased them out of the group’s Sambisa Forest stronghold in the neighbouring state of Borno in December.

Nigeria’s military and government maintain the group is a spent force because sustained pressure has driven it out of swathes of captured territory. In December, Abuja said the insurgency, which began in 2009, was in its final stages, a year after President Muhammadu Buhari said the group was "technically" defeated.

But questions will be asked about how the rebels were able to attack such a sizeable military base and inflict casualties, and the extent to which they pose a security threat.

Such attacks were a common feature of the insurgency, with Boko Haram in the past regularly over-running bases and seizing weaponry.

A spokesman for the Buni Yadi base, Lt George Okupe, said: "There was indeed an attack in Buni Yadi by terrorists, which was repelled. I cannot confirm any casualty for now. All I can say is that some soldiers are missing in action."

Buni Yadi, about 65km from the Yobe state capital, Damaturu, fell into the hands of Boko Haram in February 2014 after the Islamic State affiliate attacked a boarding school. At least 43 pupils were killed. The militants sacked the town and remained in control until March 2016, when they were ousted by the Nigerian military.

