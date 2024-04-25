Mercedes-Benz commits to more partnerships in China

A Mercedes Benz E300 is displayed at Auto China 2024 exhibition in Beijing, China, April 25 2024. Picture: Reuters/Tingshu Wang
Beijing — Mercedes-Benz’s China chief said on Thursday that the group would continue to invest in tie-ups with Chinese partners such as carmaker BAIC Group. Hubertus Troska said China was crucial to its global strategy.
China was “the most dynamic new energy vehicle market”, Troska told reporters on the opening day of the Beijing car show that was also attended by BAIC Group chair Zhang Jianyong.
Mercedes sales chief, Duan Jianjun, said that they had brought a number of electric models to the show and that the German carmaker hoped this would put to rest “rumours” that the company had given up on electrification.
The executives said Mercedes would launch the electric G-class in China in 2024.
In February, Mercedes pushed back some of its sales goals for electrified vehicles by five years and assured investors it would keep sprucing up its combustion-engine models.
It is among foreign carmakers scrambling to reset their strategies in the world’s auto market as local rivals aggressively roll out new mass-market and luxury EVs at a fast pace. In the first quarter, Mercedes’ sales in China fell 12%.
Reuters
