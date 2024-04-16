Lexus RX 450h+ plug-in hybrid arrives in SA

The RX450+ offers a maximum electric driving range of up to 66.5km. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Lexus SA has added the new RX 450h+ plug-in hybrid to its line-up.
Joining its RX350, RX 350h, RX 350h F Sport and RX 500h F Sport siblings available locally since September last year, this flagship offering promises to deliver the best of both worlds — electric and ICE — courtesy its cutting-edge hybrid powertrain.
This pairs a 2.5l four-cylinder petrol engine (meshed to an e-CVT transmission) with dual electric motors juiced by a 18.1kWh battery pack located entirely beneath the vehicle’s floor. Combined, you’re looking at a total system output of 227kW; a figure Toyota says is good enough for 0-100km/h in 6.5 seconds and a maximum speed of 200km/h.
Working on the premise that 75%-80% of customer driving will be conducted in electric mode, the Japanese carmaker claims the RX 450h+ will sip as little as 1.3l/100km in the combined cycle with CO2 emissions weighing in at 29g/km. On a full charge (which takes about 7.8 hours when plugged into a home charger and 2.7 hours when connected to a fast charger) the battery provides a maximum electric driving range of up to 66.5km.
The SUV’s 18.1kWh battery takes about 7.8 hours to charge when plugged into a home charger and 2.7 hours when connected to a fast charger. Picture: SUPPLIED.
The RX 450h+ features numerous drive modes including default EV mode that ensures electric-only running until the battery is fully depleted (regardless of how aggressively the accelerator pedal is used).
Auto EV/HV mode allows the hybrid engine to be brought into play temporarily when the driver wants more power, while HV mode keeps the battery’s level of charge constant by automatically starting/stopping the engine when necessary. Electronically controlled full-time all-wheel drive is standard, as is an advanced adaptive variable suspension system featuring a multilink rear set-up for sharper handling.
Cosmetic highlights of the RX 450h+ include a large frameless “spindle” radiator grille with a new 3D design, arrow-shaped headlamps with distinctive daytime running lights and a swooping C-pillar design that lends the RX a coupé-like silhouette. While blacked-out C-pillars create a modern “floating roof” effect, the rear of the RX sports a pair of narrow LED taillamp clusters linked by a narrow light bar spanning the width of the tailgate.
Twenty-one-inch 20-spoke alloy wheels with a dark metallic finish are standard while customers have a choice of nine exterior hues: White Quartz, Sonic Titanium, Morello Red, Graphite Black, Opulent Blue, Terrane Khaki, Sonic Chrome, Sonic Iridium and Sonic Copper.
Climb on-board the RX 450h+ and you’ll find a plethora of standard kit including a fully digital instrument cluster and multifunction steering wheel that integrates with a head-up display. A 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system offers Apple CarPlay (wireless) and Android Auto (wired) connectivity, over-the-air software updates and voice commands.
The generously appointed cabin is offered in five interior colour options. Picture: SUPPLIED.
Other noteworthy features include a digital key in the form of a smartphone App, as well as an HD panoramic view monitor with a transparent ground surface image display that shows road surface conditions and tyre position underneath the vehicle. There’s also three-zone air conditioning, a panorama glass roof, 21-speaker Mark Levinson audio system, wireless charger, five USB ports, ambient lighting and heated/ventilated seats.
Active driver aids are equally plentiful with the latest generation Lexus Safety System +3 offering numerous life-saving technologies such as pre-crash safety, dynamic radar cruise control, lane departure alert, lane tracing assist and abnormal driver condition response.
The Lexus RX 450h+ retails for R1,629,300 including a seven-year/105,000km warranty and maintenance plan plus an additional eight-year/195,000km hybrid battery warranty.
LOCAL LAUNCH
Lexus RX 450h+ plug-in hybrid arrives in SA
On a full charge, the battery provides a maximum electric driving range of up to 66.5km
