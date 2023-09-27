Kremlin demands Canada’s parliament condemn Nazism

Moscow — The Kremlin said on Wednesday the decision by Canada’s parliament speaker to resign after he publicly praised a former Nazi soldier was insufficient and it said the whole parliament should publicly condemn Nazism.
The speaker of Canada’s House of Commons lower chamber, Anthony Rota, told legislators he had made a mistake by inviting former Ukrainian soldier Yaroslav Hunka, 98, to attend a session last Friday attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Rota publicly recognised Hunka, calling him a hero. Hunka, who served in one of Adolf Hitler’s Waffen SS units during World War 2, received two standing ovations from legislators.
Asked about the incident, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said: “As for the resignation of the speaker of parliament, well, of course, he took responsibility, but what about the parliament itself, which stood up and clapped the fascist?
“Of course, here reason dictates the need for some kind of denunciation of Nazism. Parliament must do this, and otherwise it is a parliament that is tainted by this applause,” he said.
Peskov, who on Tuesday said the incident showed a careless disregard for historical truth, urged Canada to “bring this criminal to justice”.
The episode has played into the narrative promoted by Russian President Vladimir Putin that he sent his army into Ukraine to “demilitarise and denazify” the country. Kyiv and its Western allies say Russia’s actions constitute an unprovoked war of aggression designed to grab territory.
The furore helped tarnish the visit by Zelensky, who thanked Canada for the billion of dollars in aid and weapons it has provided since Russia invaded in February 2022.
“The addiction of the Kyiv regime to the Nazi ideology is not news,” Peskov said on Wednesday.
“The fact that Zelensky also stood and applauded the fascist (in the Canadian parliament) once again confirms this. And of course, we can only sympathise with the memory of Ukrainian veterans who fought fascism, including Zelensky’s grandfather.”
Zelensky, who is Jewish, says Moscow’s claims that his administration is run by Nazis are absurd.
Kremlin demands Canada’s parliament condemn Nazism
Dmitry Peskov says resignation of MP for inviting tainted soldier not enough
Moscow — The Kremlin said on Wednesday the decision by Canada’s parliament speaker to resign after he publicly praised a former Nazi soldier was insufficient and it said the whole parliament should publicly condemn Nazism.
The speaker of Canada’s House of Commons lower chamber, Anthony Rota, told legislators he had made a mistake by inviting former Ukrainian soldier Yaroslav Hunka, 98, to attend a session last Friday attended by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Rota publicly recognised Hunka, calling him a hero. Hunka, who served in one of Adolf Hitler’s Waffen SS units during World War 2, received two standing ovations from legislators.
Asked about the incident, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said: “As for the resignation of the speaker of parliament, well, of course, he took responsibility, but what about the parliament itself, which stood up and clapped the fascist?
“Of course, here reason dictates the need for some kind of denunciation of Nazism. Parliament must do this, and otherwise it is a parliament that is tainted by this applause,” he said.
Peskov, who on Tuesday said the incident showed a careless disregard for historical truth, urged Canada to “bring this criminal to justice”.
The episode has played into the narrative promoted by Russian President Vladimir Putin that he sent his army into Ukraine to “demilitarise and denazify” the country. Kyiv and its Western allies say Russia’s actions constitute an unprovoked war of aggression designed to grab territory.
The furore helped tarnish the visit by Zelensky, who thanked Canada for the billion of dollars in aid and weapons it has provided since Russia invaded in February 2022.
“The addiction of the Kyiv regime to the Nazi ideology is not news,” Peskov said on Wednesday.
“The fact that Zelensky also stood and applauded the fascist (in the Canadian parliament) once again confirms this. And of course, we can only sympathise with the memory of Ukrainian veterans who fought fascism, including Zelensky’s grandfather.”
Zelensky, who is Jewish, says Moscow’s claims that his administration is run by Nazis are absurd.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.