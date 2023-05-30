National

Whistle-blower law in the pipeline, says Lamola

Justice minister tells MPs proposal under consideration is the creation of a whistle-blower fund

30 May 2023 - 18:56 Linda Ensor

The department of justice is working on a legislative framework for whistle-blowers including possibly providing legal assistance for them, justice minister Ronald Lamola said in parliament Tuesday.

Also recommended in a departmental research paper to be released in June is the creation of a fund for those experiencing retaliations with financial implications...

