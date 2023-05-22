Regulators turn to old laws to keep ChatGPT in check

Talks to avert a default on US debt are set to resume in Washington
Make executive pay, especially bonuses, inaccessible for longer periods after an award is granted
On average in the Western Cape, 25.7% of the crime sample analysed occurred during load-shedding
Departments to present budgets in parliament, and by-elections in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal
Erratic power supply and record-high feed costs squeezed profits
Eyes will be on AfDB annual meetings, the interest rate announcement and consumer inflation data
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Louw Nel, senior political analyst at Oxford Economics
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will have three days to see if he can form a government
Rain will suit Munster, who play in those conditions regularly
On the imperial coast of Biarritz, Chanel’s Open Sky Laboratory is drenched in camellias
London/Stockholm — As the race to develop more powerful artificial intelligence services such as ChatGPT accelerates, some regulators are relying on old laws to control a technology that could upend the way societies and businesses operate.
The EU is at the forefront of drafting new AI rules that could set the global benchmark to address privacy and safety concerns that have arisen with the rapid advances in the generative AI technology behind OpenAI’s ChatGPT.
But it will take several years for the legislation to be enforced.
“In absence of regulations, the only thing governments can do is to apply existing rules,” said Massimilano Cimnaghi, a European data governance expert at consultancy BIP.
“If it is about protecting personal data, they apply to data protection laws. If it is a threat to safety of people, there are regulations that have not been specifically defined for AI, but they are still applicable.”
In April, Europe's national privacy watchdogs set up a task force to address issues with ChatGPT after Italian regulator Garante had the service taken offline, accusing OpenAI of violating the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a wide-ranging privacy regime enacted in 2018.
ChatGPT was reinstated after the US company agreed to install age verification features and let European users block their information from being used to train the AI model.
The agency will begin examining other generative AI tools more broadly, a source close to Garante said. Data protection authorities in France and Spain also launched in April probes into OpenAI’s compliance with privacy laws.
Unfairly rejected
Generative AI models have become well known for making mistakes, or “hallucinations”, spewing up misinformation with uncanny certainty.
Such errors could have serious consequences. If a bank or government department used AI to speed up decision-making, individuals could be unfairly rejected for loans or benefit payments. Big tech companies including Alphabet’s Google and Microsoft had stopped using AI products deemed ethically dicey, such as financial products.
Regulators aim to apply existing rules covering everything from copyright and data privacy to two key issues: the data fed into models and the content they produce, according to six regulators and experts in the US and Europe.
Agencies in the two regions are being encouraged to “interpret and reinterpret their mandates”, said Suresh Venkatasubramanian, a former technology adviser to the White House. He cited the US Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) investigation of algorithms for discriminatory practices under existing regulatory powers.
In the EU, proposals for the bloc’s AI Act will force companies such as OpenAI to disclose any copyrighted material — such as books or photographs — used to train their models, leaving them vulnerable to legal challenges.
Proving copyright infringement will not be straightforward though, according to Sergey Lagodinsky, one of several politicians involved in drafting the EU proposals.
Thinking creatively
“It is like reading hundreds of novels before you write your own,” he said. “If you actually copy something and publish it, that is one thing. But if you are not directly plagiarising someone else’s material, it doesn’t matter what you trained yourself on.”
French data regulator CNIL has started “thinking creatively” about how existing laws might apply to AI, according to Bertrand Pailhes, its technology lead.
For example, in France discrimination claims are usually handled by the Defender of Rights. However, its lack of expertise in AI bias has prompted CNIL to take a lead on the issue, he said.
“We are looking at the full range of effects, though our focus remains on data protection and privacy,” he said.
The organisation is considering using a provision of GDPR which protects individuals from automated decision-making.
“At this stage, I can’t say if it is enough, legally,” Pailhes said. “It will take some time to build an opinion, and there is a risk that different regulators will take different views.”
In Britain, the Financial Conduct Authority is one of several state regulators that has been tasked with drawing up new guidelines covering AI. It is consulting with the Alan Turing Institute in London, alongside other legal and academic institutions, to improve its understanding of the technology, a spokesperson said.
While regulators adapt to the pace of technological advances, some industry insiders have called for greater engagement with corporate leaders.
Harry Borovick, general counsel at Luminance, a start-up which uses AI to process legal documents, said that dialogue between regulators and companies has been “limited” so far.
“This doesn’t bode particularly well in terms of the future,” he said. “Regulators seem either slow or unwilling to implement the approaches that would enable the right balance between consumer protection and business growth.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Regulators turn to old laws to keep ChatGPT in check
Though the EU is at the forefront of drafting new AI rules over privacy and safety concerns, it will take years to be enforced
London/Stockholm — As the race to develop more powerful artificial intelligence services such as ChatGPT accelerates, some regulators are relying on old laws to control a technology that could upend the way societies and businesses operate.
The EU is at the forefront of drafting new AI rules that could set the global benchmark to address privacy and safety concerns that have arisen with the rapid advances in the generative AI technology behind OpenAI’s ChatGPT.
But it will take several years for the legislation to be enforced.
“In absence of regulations, the only thing governments can do is to apply existing rules,” said Massimilano Cimnaghi, a European data governance expert at consultancy BIP.
“If it is about protecting personal data, they apply to data protection laws. If it is a threat to safety of people, there are regulations that have not been specifically defined for AI, but they are still applicable.”
In April, Europe's national privacy watchdogs set up a task force to address issues with ChatGPT after Italian regulator Garante had the service taken offline, accusing OpenAI of violating the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a wide-ranging privacy regime enacted in 2018.
ChatGPT was reinstated after the US company agreed to install age verification features and let European users block their information from being used to train the AI model.
The agency will begin examining other generative AI tools more broadly, a source close to Garante said. Data protection authorities in France and Spain also launched in April probes into OpenAI’s compliance with privacy laws.
Unfairly rejected
Generative AI models have become well known for making mistakes, or “hallucinations”, spewing up misinformation with uncanny certainty.
Such errors could have serious consequences. If a bank or government department used AI to speed up decision-making, individuals could be unfairly rejected for loans or benefit payments. Big tech companies including Alphabet’s Google and Microsoft had stopped using AI products deemed ethically dicey, such as financial products.
Regulators aim to apply existing rules covering everything from copyright and data privacy to two key issues: the data fed into models and the content they produce, according to six regulators and experts in the US and Europe.
Agencies in the two regions are being encouraged to “interpret and reinterpret their mandates”, said Suresh Venkatasubramanian, a former technology adviser to the White House. He cited the US Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) investigation of algorithms for discriminatory practices under existing regulatory powers.
In the EU, proposals for the bloc’s AI Act will force companies such as OpenAI to disclose any copyrighted material — such as books or photographs — used to train their models, leaving them vulnerable to legal challenges.
Proving copyright infringement will not be straightforward though, according to Sergey Lagodinsky, one of several politicians involved in drafting the EU proposals.
Thinking creatively
“It is like reading hundreds of novels before you write your own,” he said. “If you actually copy something and publish it, that is one thing. But if you are not directly plagiarising someone else’s material, it doesn’t matter what you trained yourself on.”
French data regulator CNIL has started “thinking creatively” about how existing laws might apply to AI, according to Bertrand Pailhes, its technology lead.
For example, in France discrimination claims are usually handled by the Defender of Rights. However, its lack of expertise in AI bias has prompted CNIL to take a lead on the issue, he said.
“We are looking at the full range of effects, though our focus remains on data protection and privacy,” he said.
The organisation is considering using a provision of GDPR which protects individuals from automated decision-making.
“At this stage, I can’t say if it is enough, legally,” Pailhes said. “It will take some time to build an opinion, and there is a risk that different regulators will take different views.”
In Britain, the Financial Conduct Authority is one of several state regulators that has been tasked with drawing up new guidelines covering AI. It is consulting with the Alan Turing Institute in London, alongside other legal and academic institutions, to improve its understanding of the technology, a spokesperson said.
While regulators adapt to the pace of technological advances, some industry insiders have called for greater engagement with corporate leaders.
Harry Borovick, general counsel at Luminance, a start-up which uses AI to process legal documents, said that dialogue between regulators and companies has been “limited” so far.
“This doesn’t bode particularly well in terms of the future,” he said. “Regulators seem either slow or unwilling to implement the approaches that would enable the right balance between consumer protection and business growth.”
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Generative AI leaves deepfake detection spinning in its wake
People seeking therapy are turning to ill-equipped chatbots
KATE THOMPSON DAVY: OpenAI vs open letter: the fight over AI’s threats and ...
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.