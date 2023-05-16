Presidential contender appeals to young Turks ahead of runoff

Bullish demand outlook from International Energy Agency offers support after disappointing data from China
For countries like SA, with constrained capabilities, it pays to remain clinically neutral in great power rivalries
By law, the deadline for submission of audited annual financial statements by political parties is September 30 each year
‘We only need to look at recent electoral trends to show that systematic change is coming’
The toughest could be appeals in Britain, where upholding a cartel watchdog ruling is the norm
Stats SA says the unemployment rate increased to 32.9% in the first quarter from 32.7% in the prior period
The Entrepreneurial SME airs Tuesdays at 8.30pm on Channel 412. This week episode 13 features Imizizi founders Yolisa Tshabalala and Mponeng Seshea
Kemal Kilicdaroglu vows to deal with inflation and revive democracy after years of repression under Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Relegation fight at lower end of PSL log will be settled as league winds up on Saturday with final round of games
AR app helps protect emergency staff from electrocution in electric-truck emergency
Turkish presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu appealed to young voters on Tuesday to support him in a May 28 election runoff, as he seeks to prevent Recep Tayyip Erdogan extending his rule into a third decade.
Kilicdaroglu, the candidate of a six-party opposition alliance, won 45% support in Sunday’s vote while Erdogan got 49.5%, falling just short of the majority needed to avoid a runoff of a vote seen as a referendum on his autocratic rule.
Turkish assets weakened for a second day, especially government and corporate bonds and banking stocks, as investors bet that Erdogan would win another five-year term and continue his unorthodox economic policies.
However, Kilicdaroglu, 74, sought to rally his supporters, putting a positive spin on the outcome.
“A message of change emerged from the ballot box. Those who want change in this country are now more than those that don’t want it,” Kilicdaroglu said, referring to Erdogan falling short of 50%, in a series of tweets addressed to “dear young people”.
In a parliamentary election held simultaneously, Erdogan’s AK Party and its nationalist and Islamist partners won 322 of 600 seats in the new parliament, achieving a majority that will enable him to argue that voting for him will ensure stability.
Kilicdaroglu appealed to young voters with references to the cost-of-living crisis, which in Turkey has been much worsened by Erdogan’s insistence on cutting interest rates, causing a sharp slide in the lira and soaring inflation.
“You don’t have enough money for anything,” he said. “Your joy of life was taken away, whereas youth should be free of worry.”
“You won’t get your youth back again. We have 12 days to get out of this dark tunnel,” Kilicdaroglu added.
He has vowed to revive democracy after years of state repression, return to orthodox economic policies, empower institutions that lost autonomy under Erdogan and rebuild frayed ties with the West.
The vote is being closely followed in Washington, Europe and across the region, where Erdogan has asserted Turkish power. He has also strengthened ties to Russia, putting strain on Ankara’s traditional alliance with the US.
The EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, urged Turkey on Tuesday to fix shortcomings in its election process that were identified by European observers.
In Sunday’s presidential vote, nationalist candidate Sinan Ogan came third with 5.2% support and there will be much focus now on how his supporters will vote on May 28.
In a potential boost to Erdogan, Ogan said on Monday he would only endorse Kilicdaroglu in the runoff if the latter ruled out any concessions to a pro-Kurdish party, parliament’s third largest.
That party, the HDP, backs Kilicdaroglu but is accused of ties to Kurdish militants, which it denies.
Opinion polls had shown Erdogan, 69, trailing Kilicdaroglu, but Sunday’s outcome suggested he and his Islamist-rooted AK Party were able to rally conservative voters despite Turkey’s economic woes.
Kilicdaroglu and his alliance want to restore a parliamentary system of government and scrap the powerful executive presidency introduced by Erdogan.
The AKP won Sunday’s parliamentary vote with 267 lawmakers, followed by Kilicdaroglu’s secularist CHP on 169 and the pro-Kurdish party on 61.
The prospect of five more years of Erdogan’s rule will upset civil rights activists campaigning for reforms to undo the damage they say he has done to the country’s democracy. He says he respects democracy.
Thousands of political prisoners and activists could be released if the opposition prevails.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Presidential contender appeals to young Turks ahead of runoff
Kemal Kilicdaroglu vows to deal with inflation and revive democracy after years of repression under Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkish presidential candidate Kemal Kilicdaroglu appealed to young voters on Tuesday to support him in a May 28 election runoff, as he seeks to prevent Recep Tayyip Erdogan extending his rule into a third decade.
Kilicdaroglu, the candidate of a six-party opposition alliance, won 45% support in Sunday’s vote while Erdogan got 49.5%, falling just short of the majority needed to avoid a runoff of a vote seen as a referendum on his autocratic rule.
Turkish assets weakened for a second day, especially government and corporate bonds and banking stocks, as investors bet that Erdogan would win another five-year term and continue his unorthodox economic policies.
However, Kilicdaroglu, 74, sought to rally his supporters, putting a positive spin on the outcome.
“A message of change emerged from the ballot box. Those who want change in this country are now more than those that don’t want it,” Kilicdaroglu said, referring to Erdogan falling short of 50%, in a series of tweets addressed to “dear young people”.
In a parliamentary election held simultaneously, Erdogan’s AK Party and its nationalist and Islamist partners won 322 of 600 seats in the new parliament, achieving a majority that will enable him to argue that voting for him will ensure stability.
Kilicdaroglu appealed to young voters with references to the cost-of-living crisis, which in Turkey has been much worsened by Erdogan’s insistence on cutting interest rates, causing a sharp slide in the lira and soaring inflation.
“You don’t have enough money for anything,” he said. “Your joy of life was taken away, whereas youth should be free of worry.”
“You won’t get your youth back again. We have 12 days to get out of this dark tunnel,” Kilicdaroglu added.
He has vowed to revive democracy after years of state repression, return to orthodox economic policies, empower institutions that lost autonomy under Erdogan and rebuild frayed ties with the West.
The vote is being closely followed in Washington, Europe and across the region, where Erdogan has asserted Turkish power. He has also strengthened ties to Russia, putting strain on Ankara’s traditional alliance with the US.
The EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, urged Turkey on Tuesday to fix shortcomings in its election process that were identified by European observers.
In Sunday’s presidential vote, nationalist candidate Sinan Ogan came third with 5.2% support and there will be much focus now on how his supporters will vote on May 28.
In a potential boost to Erdogan, Ogan said on Monday he would only endorse Kilicdaroglu in the runoff if the latter ruled out any concessions to a pro-Kurdish party, parliament’s third largest.
That party, the HDP, backs Kilicdaroglu but is accused of ties to Kurdish militants, which it denies.
Opinion polls had shown Erdogan, 69, trailing Kilicdaroglu, but Sunday’s outcome suggested he and his Islamist-rooted AK Party were able to rally conservative voters despite Turkey’s economic woes.
Kilicdaroglu and his alliance want to restore a parliamentary system of government and scrap the powerful executive presidency introduced by Erdogan.
The AKP won Sunday’s parliamentary vote with 267 lawmakers, followed by Kilicdaroglu’s secularist CHP on 169 and the pro-Kurdish party on 61.
The prospect of five more years of Erdogan’s rule will upset civil rights activists campaigning for reforms to undo the damage they say he has done to the country’s democracy. He says he respects democracy.
Thousands of political prisoners and activists could be released if the opposition prevails.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Erdogan takes lead in first round of Turkish polls
Turkey votes in pivotal elections, with Erdogan’s rule in the balance
Turkey faces election runoff as Erdogan falls just short of 50% support
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.