Women are still struggling to be heard in the world of economics and business

The currency is reeling from a ‘lethal cocktail’ of poor local and international news and traders are eyeing Friday’s key US jobs data
The reconfigured and enlarged cabinet, now representing Team SA, must set the pace for a way forward and will be judged by its results
Numsa head alleges comments made by federation’s general secretary have brought his union into disrepute
The president announced changes to his cabinet in which he appointed or retained political loyalists and fired detractors
Legal action after South Korean-built energy unit fails to operate at optimum level
Manufacturing confidence crashed in the reporting period, hit by the frequency of power cuts and poorly run logistics infrastructure
Women remain a small minority in a field that is still seen by many as being dominated by men in suits, issuing policies that are out of touch
Playing in a league ranked in the world’s top 20 should benefit the players and the national team at a time when South Africans are finding it difficult to break through into Europe’s top leagues
Global transaction volume for in-vehicle payments expected to exceed 4.7 billion by 2026
Berlin — When Spanish economy minister Nadia Calvino found out she would be the only woman lined up for a photo call to promote the high-profile Madrid Leaders Forum last May, she walked out.
“We can no longer consider it normal that 50% of our population is not present,” said Calvino, who months earlier had vowed to not attend events where she was the only woman, in protest at the lack of female representation in economics and business.
There seems to be a lot to celebrate on International Women's Day in the field of economics. Women head the IMF, the World Trade Organization (WTO), the US Treasury and the European Central Bank (ECB). However, more broadly, women remain a small minority in a field that is still seen by many as being dominated by men in suits and churning out policy divorced from the real world.
“The pervasive underrepresentation of women in economics is systemic and structural,” said Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the first woman to head the WTO. “It is not just a matter of fairness but one of long-term global prosperity.”
The Women in Economics Initiative seeks to advance gender equality in the discipline. According to its 2022 Index, women represent 10%-24% of the top global positions in economics, covering academia and the private and public sectors.
“There are no women in the textbooks and most big names in economics are men,” said Sandra Kretschmer, economics researcher and member of the Women in Economics Initiative.
Friederike Welter is the head of the Bonn-based Institute for Small and Medium Enterprises (IfM) — the so-called Mittelstand sector key to Germany’s export successes.
The lack of women in top economic roles in itself discouraged other women to choose the field as a career, she said.
“When I became head of this institute, automatically we had way more applications from women,” said Welter, who was appointed 10 years ago and is now considered one of Germany’s leading economists.
Janet Yellen, the first woman to head the Treasury and chair the US Federal Reserve, makes frequent reference to the issue. At a banknote printing event last December she said more progress was needed.
It all starts early; at university in both the US and Germany women represent about a third of those studying economics.
The reasons are complex. Economics entails a lot of mathematics and analytical thinking and there is a cliché that men are better at those, which can make women reluctant to choose this discipline, said Katharina Wrohlich, leader of the Gender Economics research group at the German Institute DIW.
Guido Friebel, from the Goethe University Frankfurt, said another factor could be the culture. “There is an extremely competitive culture in economics; it’s aggressive,” he said.
Later, there is a “leaky pipeline” between junior and senior ranks. While 40% of the positions are filled with women at the PhD level and the level of assistant professors and lecturers, the share of women falls to 27% at the senior level, according to a global study by Goethe.
That has led to an over-concentration on some subjects at the expense of others. Women and men tend to have different research interests, said Alisa Weinberger, economics researcher at Goethe. Women are doing more research in health, labour and education, while men focus on economic theory, macroeconomics and finance.
“We need more women choosing economics as a major, but we also need to keep these young women in the field,” Goethe Professor Nicola Fuchs-Schuendeln said. “Greater diversity would diversify the questions we ask as social scientists.”
In the higher ranks of the public sphere, just one in 10 central bank governors is a woman and account for only 15% of finance ministers, the index of the Women in Economics Initiative shows.
Women have held just 12% of the top jobs at 33 of the biggest multilateral institutions since 1945, and more than a third of those bodies, including all four large development banks, have never been led by a woman, a study this week shows.
The World Bank is creating a more positive environment and remove obstacles for female economists, said Kathleen Beegle, lead economist in Human Development Team of the bank’s development research group.
“Studies show women economists face a variety of hurdles in the profession, such as a lack of role models and a hostile work culture,” she said. The World Bank’s research group arranges mentoring opportunities and offers home-based work options to accommodate family care, Beegle said.
ECB president Christine Lagarde said at an event on Tuesday that more needs to be done.
“There are incredible opportunities that are wasted if women are left to the side of the economic road,” she said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Women are still struggling to be heard in the world of economics and business
Women remain a small minority in a field that is still seen by many as being dominated by men in suits, issuing policies that are out of touch
Berlin — When Spanish economy minister Nadia Calvino found out she would be the only woman lined up for a photo call to promote the high-profile Madrid Leaders Forum last May, she walked out.
“We can no longer consider it normal that 50% of our population is not present,” said Calvino, who months earlier had vowed to not attend events where she was the only woman, in protest at the lack of female representation in economics and business.
There seems to be a lot to celebrate on International Women's Day in the field of economics. Women head the IMF, the World Trade Organization (WTO), the US Treasury and the European Central Bank (ECB). However, more broadly, women remain a small minority in a field that is still seen by many as being dominated by men in suits and churning out policy divorced from the real world.
“The pervasive underrepresentation of women in economics is systemic and structural,” said Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the first woman to head the WTO. “It is not just a matter of fairness but one of long-term global prosperity.”
The Women in Economics Initiative seeks to advance gender equality in the discipline. According to its 2022 Index, women represent 10%-24% of the top global positions in economics, covering academia and the private and public sectors.
“There are no women in the textbooks and most big names in economics are men,” said Sandra Kretschmer, economics researcher and member of the Women in Economics Initiative.
Friederike Welter is the head of the Bonn-based Institute for Small and Medium Enterprises (IfM) — the so-called Mittelstand sector key to Germany’s export successes.
The lack of women in top economic roles in itself discouraged other women to choose the field as a career, she said.
“When I became head of this institute, automatically we had way more applications from women,” said Welter, who was appointed 10 years ago and is now considered one of Germany’s leading economists.
Janet Yellen, the first woman to head the Treasury and chair the US Federal Reserve, makes frequent reference to the issue. At a banknote printing event last December she said more progress was needed.
It all starts early; at university in both the US and Germany women represent about a third of those studying economics.
The reasons are complex. Economics entails a lot of mathematics and analytical thinking and there is a cliché that men are better at those, which can make women reluctant to choose this discipline, said Katharina Wrohlich, leader of the Gender Economics research group at the German Institute DIW.
Guido Friebel, from the Goethe University Frankfurt, said another factor could be the culture. “There is an extremely competitive culture in economics; it’s aggressive,” he said.
Later, there is a “leaky pipeline” between junior and senior ranks. While 40% of the positions are filled with women at the PhD level and the level of assistant professors and lecturers, the share of women falls to 27% at the senior level, according to a global study by Goethe.
That has led to an over-concentration on some subjects at the expense of others. Women and men tend to have different research interests, said Alisa Weinberger, economics researcher at Goethe. Women are doing more research in health, labour and education, while men focus on economic theory, macroeconomics and finance.
“We need more women choosing economics as a major, but we also need to keep these young women in the field,” Goethe Professor Nicola Fuchs-Schuendeln said. “Greater diversity would diversify the questions we ask as social scientists.”
In the higher ranks of the public sphere, just one in 10 central bank governors is a woman and account for only 15% of finance ministers, the index of the Women in Economics Initiative shows.
Women have held just 12% of the top jobs at 33 of the biggest multilateral institutions since 1945, and more than a third of those bodies, including all four large development banks, have never been led by a woman, a study this week shows.
The World Bank is creating a more positive environment and remove obstacles for female economists, said Kathleen Beegle, lead economist in Human Development Team of the bank’s development research group.
“Studies show women economists face a variety of hurdles in the profession, such as a lack of role models and a hostile work culture,” she said. The World Bank’s research group arranges mentoring opportunities and offers home-based work options to accommodate family care, Beegle said.
ECB president Christine Lagarde said at an event on Tuesday that more needs to be done.
“There are incredible opportunities that are wasted if women are left to the side of the economic road,” she said.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Economic growth hits the wall amid crippling power cuts
IMF bailout delays leave cash-strapped countries reeling
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.